First and foremost today, let me say thank you to every veteran who has served in any branch of the armed services or as a first responder. This year, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, we mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. May we always remember the passing of that “greatest generation” and honor all those who have served our country.
In my home country of Canada, we call it Remembrance Day, and it honors all those who have served and passed on. Almost everyone wears bright red poppy pins in honor of them from the last Friday in October to the 11th of November, at which time the pins are laid at war memorials all over the country. I find that the poppy is more of a symbol of Remembrance Day in Canada and the U.K. than it is of Veterans Day in the U.S., and I wish this tradition was more popular here. The poppy symbol comes from the poem “In Flanders Fields”, written by Canadian John McCrae who served in World War I. He noted that poppies grew quickly around the graves of those laid to rest in the fields of France, where he was involved in the fighting.
We have finally been able to get back to harvesting, after the early snow put a general stop to things. It took a while for the snow to melt and the moisture to evaporate enough to get back into the fields. The soybeans and corn absorbed that moisture, so we didn’t want to harvest and have the soybeans be too wet. When they are too wet, we have to run them through a grain dryer.
There are several types of grain dryers. Some are just big fans blowing through those silver grain bins. Most of those fans are attached to a propane tank, so they can blow warm dry air through the bin. The bins have perforated floors, which allows for good air circulation through the grain in the bin. Some bins have mixing devices inside them which stir around the grain.
There are also grain dryers which are separate units, and the grain is augered into the top of it after harvest, and dried as it moves down through the dryer. At the bottom it enters another auger which moves it to a dry grain storage bin. These continuous flow dryers are larger and more expensive, so you generally see these on larger farms with larger storage systems.
This year, because there is so much wet grain being harvested, there is starting to be a shortage of propane. We use propane to power the heaters in these grain dryers because most of us do not have natural gas lines to our farms. With the late planting and difficult harvest period, dryers are running at full capacity right now, creating a huge demand for propane. Unfortunately, as things always seem to work, a shortage in propane will lead to increased prices of propane, if you can even get it. I have already heard of some co-ops temporarily running out of propane. We farmers sure don’t need an added expense in this difficult year, and we definitely don’t want to run out of propane with wet corn in the bin!
Right now, our combine is again parked, in preparation for the snow that is expected on Remembrance Day. I hope that when you read this, it is not white outside, but I fear it may be. When the clock strikes 11 this morning, please take a moment to remember those who fought for your freedom. As we say in Canada, “Lest we forget”. Never forget them.