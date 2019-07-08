What a great day we had yesterday for our 10th annual Open Farm Day! The weather cooperated with us and we had sunshine with a breeze and lovely temperatures. It was a perfect day.
If you were able to come join us this year, we sure hope you had a good time. There seemed to be lots of happy kids running about, and we got to chat with many of you about farming. Our boys in orange shirts gave great tours of the farm and explained a lot about how we do things. The hayrack ride ran almost non-stop, and so did the bale wrapper. It was a lovely day.
This year, we had a lot of equipment out at the two locations. The combine, hay mower, round baler, both planters, strip till machine, and TurboMax vertical tillage machine were all out, as were many different shapes and sizes of tractors. The semi and grain trailer were by the grain bin, and the grain vac was in place because we actually just finished emptying the grain bin of soybeans.
Our dear friends Jim and Chris were there on horseback, doing the cowboy thing to show everyone how we work and move our cows. The cows did not cooperate so well, preferring to hide in the shade rather than staying up where people could see them. The horses stood quietly, swishing flies with their tails. Maple, the bucket calf, relaxed in her pen and soaked up the attention. The bunnies were their cute selves and didn’t seem concerned about the visitors.
Our friends from the Pork Producers Association, the Paustian family, shared information about pork production in Iowa as well as cute pig erasers and coupons for pork at the grocery store. Hailey from the Iowa Soybean Association was there to help the kids make “pig feed” with soybeans, Cheerios, fish crackers, marshmallows and chocolate candies. It was an awesome day! Thanks also to Robin, Willy, Amy, Logan, George and the Swansons for coming to help answer questions and show people around. Thanks to the Scott County Farm Bureau for their sponsorship as well.
Speaking of showing people around, you may know by now that my boys and their friends Ethan and Zac have been self-appointed tour guides for quite a few years now. They give great tours, from what I understand, as they know everything about everything on the farm. This year they were the “trouble” kids – they had orange shirts with their names on the front and on the back they were labeled Trouble #1, Trouble #2, Trouble #3, and Trouble #4. Names are fitting, let me tell you. However, I am proud of the four of them for being good representatives of the future of agriculture.
We are so glad to be able to share a little bit of our farm with you, and hope that you had a good time and learned a little. Perhaps you just finally got to sit in a combine, as you have been wanting to do since childhood. Perhaps your child’s eyes lit up when they saw the horses. Perhaps it was just a nice family event for a Sunday. We were happy to have met you and hope to see you again soon.
Now to get ready for the fair!