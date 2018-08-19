There’s just no other way to say it – our lives will never be quite the same. A week ago today, the Ewoldt family lost its matriarch, and we continue to try to find the way forward from there. Robb’s mother Sally is gone from our lives. It was not unexpected, but it hurts just the same.
Born a farm girl in Massachusetts, she died a farm girl in Iowa. She was always an independent one, doing her own thing instead of following convention. She was a working widow with three children for several years. She was a mother of five for many more years after that. She combined two families into one, and they all worked together on the farm for many years. She was, for some time, the farmer in the family, while her husband Gary worked off the farm.
Sally was a very involved person, volunteering for positions with many organizations including Farm Bureau, the Cattlemen’s Association, 4-H, her church, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She served tirelessly, fitting it in somehow around raising the family and farming. She was selected as an Iowa Master Farm Homemaker in 1983, and Iowa Mother of the Year in 1990. Her spare time was spent playing bridge, visiting with and caring for friends, caring for her many gardens, and keeping the cookie jar on the counter full.
She always believed in hard work, and in family, and concerned herself with raising responsible, self-sufficient children. This is a close-knit family that is constantly in touch with each other, and gets together often. Even after they left home, the family would return regularly to the farm for gatherings and holidays, and continue to do so. There are many family stories of funny or crazy things that happened on the farm, and it seems we never tire of telling them as we sat around the kitchen table at the farm.
Family history was very important to her, including her family’s connection to the Mayflower voyage and many other historical events in New England. She made sure to teach each of her grandchildren all about their family history, by retelling stories and showing pictures. Agriculture and farming were also very important to her, and she worked tirelessly to promote and educate about agriculture.
To those who knew her, Sally was a friendly and outgoing bundle of energy in a small package. She touched many people’s lives and influenced many others. She certainly influenced each and every one in her family in her own quiet way, but I have heard she was also the one who kept everyone in line too! More recently, she was happiest giving away cookies to grandchildren for the small price of a hug and a kiss, enjoying her retirement from farming, and watching her family continue to grow.
I have been told that I resemble her more than a little bit. I will take that as a huge compliment. However, those are some very small shoes to fill. I only hope I can come close in accomplishing this goal.