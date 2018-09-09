I’m sure I’m not the only one that was happy to see the sun this weekend. I know farmers have a reputation for never being satisfied with the weather – always wishing for sun when it’s raining, or for rain when it’s sunny. However, I think we were all fed up with the never-ending rain. I thought we had been transported to a tropical rainforest last week! I’m not sure I’ve ever seen that much rain in a week – or that many rainy days in a row.
It appears that we’re going to get a little break, however, which is good news for all of us on the farm. We have hay that should have been cut about 2 weeks ago, but because of the rain it has not been cut. That’s our first priority this week – mow, rake and bale hay as fast as possible. In the late summer and early fall, however, hay dries slower because it’s not as hot. It’s also still rather humid, which keeps the moisture from evaporating out of the cut hay, also slowing the drying time. Pray for an entire week of sunshine and warm weather now for us, will you?
Much as I hate to say it in early September, we will soon need dry weather for harvest too. Yes, I said harvest. It’s early this year, as many had projected. There are soybeans out there that I think could be harvested tomorrow, and there are some fields of corn that are probably about ready to go too. It seems so strange to be talking about this just after Labor Day. Strangely, there are also fields that look pretty green – not sure if that’s because they were planted later or because they are a later-maturing variety.
Needless to say, Robb decided that he needed to get the combine out and check it over, and do some repair work on the corn head before we need it to run. It’s best to be ready to go when the time comes. You never know what the weather is going to do, after all. We will probably do some test harvesting later this week or early next week in a couple of fields, just to see if our crop is ready. IF not, we’ll wait a little longer. Personally, I hope we can wait a bit, because it’s never fun to try to bale hay and combine at the same time. We just don’t have enough manpower to do that.
And because I’m talking about harvesting and fall, soccer season must be in full gear. Yes, fall soccer season is the one that Robb tends to miss a large part of because of harvest. He has to spend hours in the combine or semi truck instead of making it to soccer games and practices. Instead, I am the one who runs all over eastern Iowa with two boys. After 6 years of rec soccer and 4 years of club soccer, I am one experienced soccer mom! Now if only I could figure out how to be in two places at once, because one boy always misses out on having a parent spectator. I joke a lot about being a single mom during harvest season, but it really is true in some ways.
While we work on mowing 150 acres of hay and getting started with harvest preparations, you get out there and mow your lawn. I’m sure it’s equally overgrown, if your yard is like mine. We will pray for sunshine for you also.