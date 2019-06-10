I am happy to report that this weekend we were able to get the last of our corn planted! It’s about time. The weather finally cooperated with us, leaving us a big enough window of dry weather for planting to be possible. It is still terribly late, but it’s in the ground. I found a picture on my phone of this weekend last year, and the corn in those photos was already knee high. These little corn seeds have a long ways to go to catch up.
Unfortunately, that good news came with some bad news. We have to replant soybeans. The soybean seed that was planted spent too much time lying in cold, soaking wet ground, and the seed ended up dying instead of growing. Sure, some of the plants came up, but not enough to make the field worth growing. Instead, we start all over again with new seed and plant into the field as if it were the first time, and we ignore the soybeans that are there in the field.
Replanting is not a good thing to have to do, because of the added expense and added time. The soybeans are also way behind schedule in their growing season. Now we just have to hope that we can get a half decent crop out of the fields that might come close to covering the cost of putting it into the ground.
I have had some people ask me why we don’t just switch and plant soybeans instead of corn, because the growing season is shorter. The answer is that we have put down fertilizer for corn and we sprayed herbicides for corn growing. If we planted soybeans in that ground, they probably wouldn’t grow. We have no choice but to plant corn. Similarly, you don’t plant corn into ground that has been prepped for soybeans.
I have also been asked why we don’t just take a year off planting since we are so late in the season. The very simple answer to that is money. We already paid for the seed, we paid for the fertilizer and applied it to the ground, and we paid for the herbicides that were sprayed on the ground in preparation for planting. We still have to pay the rent on the ground in the fall. We still have to pay the diesel fuel bill. The only way to make that money back is to grow a crop in that field. Farmers all over the Midwest are facing a similar problem – trying to make at least some of their money back that has already been spent.
There are still farmers in the Midwest who are waiting to plant at all. Their fields are still under water. Sure, crop insurance will cover some of the loss, but how much depends on the insurance and the situation. Sometimes farmers have to plant a crop just to be able to claim on crop insurance. Insurance will never cover the entire value of what your crop could have been either – it’s a maximum of 85% coverage. This value is based on an average of your crop production over the last 10 years. In Iowa, that coverage drops by 1% for every day after June 1st that you go before planting corn. So right now, we are down to 77% coverage on our corn.
Here along the Mississippi, we wait for the river to open again to barge traffic so that grain can be sold. We wait for fields to dry, we wait to see if seed will grow, and we wait for prices to come back up. Farming is a game of waiting and patience and faith.