Winter has truly arrived and has made everything on the farm a little more complicated. We knew the weather would turn sooner or later – it always seems to do this in January sometime. We were not, however, looking forward to it!
Whether you’re talking about humans or animals, and cars or tractors, everything is a little harder in the cold. First of all, it takes longer to just go outside in this weather, because there are several extra layers of clothes that you need to put on if you’re going to spend any time outdoors. Thank goodness for Carhartt! I love my arctic insulated coat and bibs. Couldn’t live without them. Farm gear is no fashion show – we use all sorts of coats, hats, gloves, and scarves plus multiple layers of warm clothes underneath to survive being outside for a long time.
Once you’re outside, you always need to check the livestock waterers every day, to make sure they haven’t frozen up. Animals may be able to go without food for a day in emergencies, but like humans, they cannot go without water. If the waterer freezes up, it’s an emergency that must be dealt with, no matter what the weather is like outside. And believe me, it’s no fun trying to thaw a waterer out when it’s below zero outside – especially if your hands get wet. The animals get fed extra food during really cold weather also, because the simple act of digesting generates heat which keeps them warmer.
Right now, every animal on our farm, whether the horses, cattle, dogs or birds, have every hair and every feather standing up to keep an insulating layer of warm air near their bodies. They don’t move around much, and they find a place with shelter and stay there. I noticed the horses this morning were all standing perpendicular to the morning sun rays, trying to soak up when little heat there was in the sunlight. The birds at my bird feeders look bigger and fluffier than I’ve ever seen.
The tractors that we need are always plugged in to keep the motors warm. Thank goodness for block heaters! The same goes for the diesel trucks, which do NOT like to start in the cold. It is not a lot of fun to do chores outside at this time of year. First, the snow must be plowed out of the way, then we can do our jobs, but have to move slower than normal because of the snow and ice. We try to plan ahead so that we get things done before the snow comes, and at the warmest parts of the day, but it doesn’t always work out.
We will be shipping more hogs out this week. That’s not going to be a lot of fun in this cold, because the pigs don’t like to leave the nice warm hog buildings in this weather. I can’t say that I blame them. Who would want to go out into a cold trailer early in the morning? Even with the sides of the trailer mostly closed in for transport, I know it’s colder than the barns, which are a balmy 65 degrees all the time.
Until next time, stay warm and enjoy your house and your remote start on your car. Perhaps take a moment and think about us out in the cold, with no snow days no matter what the weather.