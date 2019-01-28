Shelter and stay there. I noticed the horses this morning were all standing perpendicular to the morning sun rays, trying to soak up when little heat there was in the sunlight. The birds at my bird feeders look bigger and fluffier than I’ve ever seen.
The tractors that we need are always plugged in to keep the motors warm. Thank goodness for block heaters! The same goes for the diesel trucks, which do NOT like to start in the cold. It is not a lot of fun to do chores outside at this time of year. First, the snow must be plowed out of the way, then we can do our jobs, but have to move slower than normal because of the snow and ice. We try to plan ahead so that we get things done before the snow comes, and at the warmest parts of the day, but it doesn’t always work out.
We will be shipping more hogs out this week. That’s not going to be a lot of fun in this cold, because the pigs don’t like to leave the nice warm hog buildings in this weather. I can’t say that I blame them. Who would want to go out into a cold trailer early in the morning? Even with the sides of the trailer mostly closed in for transport, I know it’s colder than the barns, which are a balmy 65 degrees all the time.
Until next time, stay warm and enjoy your house and your remote start on your car. Perhaps take a moment and think about us out in the cold, with no snow days no matter what the weather.