What an exciting (and very busy) two weeks we have had! I’m glad it is over, though, so we can take at least a few deep breaths before the craziness of school and sports begin again.
Last Saturday, I did the Bix 7 race with my oldest son – he beat me by a mile, of course! It was another great year and another great race, though. Many thanks to all the volunteers who help make it a success, and to all of you who stand on the roadsides and cheer for the runners and walkers.
After the Bix, it was back to the farm to put the finishing touches on the cleanup and prep for our Open Farm Day, which was last Sunday. We had been working on getting ready for quite some time, but there are always last-minute jobs that need to be done. Lucky for us, Sunday was a bright and sunny day with decent temperatures. We had a record-setting turnout this year, and many people who had never attended before. It was very exciting to watch the cars start rolling in – and keep rolling in! We ran out of parking in the farm by 11, and had to start parking people on the road!
Thanks to all of our friends who volunteered to help put on the day, and special thanks to Kunau Implement for sponsoring the free lunch served this year. Lunch seemed to be a big hit, so we will try to do it again next year. We also had people this year from the Iowa Soybean Association and the Scott County Pork Producers with displays and fun gifts for the kids. The hayrack ride was an ongoing success, as were the horses, cows, cowboys, farm equipment, and even Maple the 4-H calf. We truly enjoyed visiting with all of you and hope that you had a great time. We hope you also got your questions about farming answered, and that Robb didn’t talk anyone’s ear off!
After Open Farm Day, we continued right on into the Mississippi Valley Fair. Luckily, we had only one animal going to the fair this year, but it does take up time. Alex had to weigh in Maple at the fair and get her settled into her spot in the barn. Then he had his interview for his project, where he had to talk to the judge about what he did and what he learned during the project. Then there was the show, where he and the 13 other kids had to walk their animals around the show ring and demonstrate their ability to handle their animals. Finally, on Saturday we were able to bring her home to the farm. All in all, it was a great experience for him and one I think he learned a lot from. He is already making plans for next year!
4-H really is such a great organization that teaches kids so many different things. It is not just for farm kids – anyone can join a club. You can do projects in many different areas, and can learn a lot from your projects and your volunteer leaders. Those kids who start off with simple projects eventually become talented and accomplished leaders in the community.
Thank you again to everyone who helped us survive the last two weeks. Thanks to all who came out to the farm to help us celebrate Open Farm Day. Thanks to all at the Mississippi Valley Fair who volunteer their time to make it such a successful event. And thanks to all the 4-H leaders and parents who make 4-H such a great experience for all kids involved. Do you sense a theme?? Volunteer!!!