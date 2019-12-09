Rural Route 4: To learn more, ask a farmer

The end of the year is almost upon us and harvest still drags on. No, we haven’t quite finished yet. This is by far the latest harvest that I have experienced since coming to the US over 20 years ago. It’s the same all across the Midwest – fields of corn and even soybeans are still waiting to be harvested. This year that we farmers all want to be over is just not letting go. Check out #harvest19 or #harvest2019 on your favorite social media platform for more farmers’ experiences this year.
The corn has lost a couple moisture points, but not enough to prevent having to dry every single bushel before delivering it to the elevator or putting it in the bin. As a result, the propane shortages in some areas are ongoing, causing further delays. We have luckily not had any of that issue, so we can continue harvesting as fast as we can get it dried. We are hoping that a couple more days will do it, but that of course will depend on the weather.
You have free articles remaining.
On a good note, our updated drying system is working well, and Robb feels he has finally learned all the tricks to running it. There was definitely a learning curve, as not everything is completely automated. He will be better prepared next year, though we hope we won’t have to use it as much next year! We are certainly glad that we had it this year, though. Without it, we would have been in big trouble with our corn – unable to deliver because it was too wet, or losing a large amount of dollars for delivering corn that’s too wet. See, the elevator reduces what they pay you for wet grain. This is because they have to pay a huge propane bill to dry it at the elevator. They essentially charge us for that drying by reducing the amount they pay us. It’s called a moisture dock, and it shows up on the settlement sheet that comes with your grain check.
The cattle have all been moved to winter pasture, which means less work for us in feeding. We have been hauling hay bales to the pastures for weeks now, because there was no grass left growing. Feeding hay bales in this weather has been messy, because of the amount of moisture in the ground. I hate the ruts that the tractor has been leaving in the pastures, but there’s just no way around it when the ground is not yet frozen.
I had a wonderful chat with a parent at my son’s riding lesson a couple weeks ago. He overhead me talking with someone else about farming and how we were so late and the struggles this year has brought. We ended up talking for quite a while about farming, and I answered his questions as best I could. I explained what a cow-calf operation is, and we discussed corn planting and harvesting, and the problems with hay fields this spring leading to a very minimal hay crop for the year. It was a lovely discussion, and I think he learned a little.
I love those moments – talking with someone that really wants to know more and has questions about what we do. I think most farmers (and farm wives) would be very glad to discuss farming with you if you ask. We know that most people have little knowledge about what we do these days, being as we are such a small portion of the population. I would much rather you ask me about farming, than ask some self-proclaimed “expert” on the internet who probably hasn’t even been on a farm in their life. I have no secrets to hide. #AskAFarmer