Rural Route 4: To learn more, ask a farmer

The end of the year is almost upon us and harvest still drags on. No, we haven’t quite finished yet. This is by far the latest harvest that I have experienced since coming to the US over 20 years ago. It’s the same all across the Midwest – fields of corn and even soybeans are still waiting to be harvested. This year that we farmers all want to be over is just not letting go. Check out #harvest19 or #harvest2019 on your favorite social media platform for more farmers’ experiences this year.

The corn has lost a couple moisture points, but not enough to prevent having to dry every single bushel before delivering it to the elevator or putting it in the bin. As a result, the propane shortages in some areas are ongoing, causing further delays. We have luckily not had any of that issue, so we can continue harvesting as fast as we can get it dried. We are hoping that a couple more days will do it, but that of course will depend on the weather.

