Rural Route 4: Winter gives us time to dream and plan

Rural Route 4 column – 20 January, 2020

We have been reminded once again that yes, this is Iowa and yes, it is winter. Snow, ice, sleet and temperatures approaching zero are once again upon us. However, we should not be surprised. This IS Iowa. Last year at this time, we were about to head into the polar vortex, where we set record cold temperatures approaching -40F. This weekend, back home in eastern Canada, some areas received as much as 36 inches of snow in 36 hours. So, my friends, it could be a lot worse. At least you can find your truck and the drifts aren’t up to your roof.

Yes, cold and ice do make life more difficult. On the farms, winter weather adds hours to chores and creates new chores. Livestock waterers freeze. You have to plow out your barns, your driveway, and often your neighbors. It’s harder to get to the hay and feed. The new animal babies need extra care and attention. Tractors need to be plugged in or they might not start. Everything proceeds at a snail’s pace because of the layer of ice that no ice melt can actually melt. Sometimes, power goes out because of the ice, which adds another entire layer of fun to the day. Although the idea of staying inside all day is very appealing, it’s not possible.

