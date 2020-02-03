Rural Route 4: 'You never know what you're gonna get'

As I sit in my office on this beautiful sunny day that feels like March, I think back to a year ago when it wasn’t so nice outside. We were in the grip of the polar vortex, shivering at -30 degrees F with a wind chill to boot. Today, it’s a balmy 52 degrees F outside – an 80 degree difference! Winter in the Midwest is always a mixed bag of things – like the infamous box of chocolates in that movie we all like to quote. “You never know what you’re gonna get.”
At least the warm weather means that the ice on our gravel road might finally melt, and the driveway and farm yard won’t be quite so sporty. It’s plenty muddy out there, let me tell you, but at least I don’t take my life in my hands going to work every morning now. Sometimes I think I should wash my truck, but I know it will be filthy again as soon as I drive home.
This weekend we started shipping pigs out to market again. Yes, it’s that time again! I remember shipping pigs last January when it was so cold that none of them wanted to leave the barn and walk up the alley to the trailer. It was quite challenging then. Not quite so challenging for these loads, thank goodness. We started with three loads last night after the Super Bowl, and the rest will gradually go over the next two weeks or so.
You have free articles remaining.
The biggest ones go first, of course, which gives the smaller ones a little more time to finish growing. I say “smaller,” but they are all huge – about 300 pounds. My boys are unhappy that they are not allowed to help load pigs this week because they have to get up and go to school the next day. We usually only let them help when they have the next day off, or when there is enough time to get a good night’s sleep after loading.
Speaking of the Super Bowl, I’m sure it’s the talk of the office this morning. Did you review all your favorite plays with your co-workers, or discuss the commercials on your social media apps? We will be watching also — I’m actually writing this early so I can get to my Super Bowl party with friends. Isn’t it funny how Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest unofficial national holiday? Even people who don’t care about football will get together with friends to watch. Whether you’re watching for the game or the commercials, it’s fun to get together and it somehow unites much of the country.
I also find it interesting to think about the Super Bowl in relation to the rest of life. In the Super Bowl, two opposing sides fight it out for the chance to be the winner. We all cheer for one side or the other to win. However, unlike so many other things in life, we all get along with each other no matter what side we’re on, and there is a lot of good-natured ribbing and competition. We laugh together and pick on each other a bit, but in the end we are still family and friends, no matter the outcome.
I wish the same sort of good-natured competition could apply to the rest of life: politics for example, or organic versus conventional farming, plastic versus paper, development versus preservation, antibiotics versus no antibiotics, Christian versus Muslim, old versus new, black versus white, petroleum versus wind power, America versus the world, meat versus vegetarian, keto versus carbs, Ford versus Chevy. In the end, we are all on the same team — the human team.
Years ago, we used to have discussions, and in the end we would agree to disagree and still be friends. Nowadays things feel so black and white, so divisive. Let’s go back to the days when we could crack open a beer and watch the Super Bowl with some friends who cheered for the other team.