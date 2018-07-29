Farmer aid, breakthroughs in trade, and the earnings parade all combined to motivate investor buying in area stocks. And that buying lifted share prices, resulting in a full-week gain of 13.061 for our Quad City Times Key 15 to close at 2383.581. Among the best of the gains were Deere shares, which climbed $3.57 to $140.74 and the stock of FedEx, which gained $5.85 to $240.85.
Farmer aid of some $12 billion was proposed Tuesday by the President, who would use an older Depression-era program to pay subsidies, helping farmers as they weather international trade and tariff talks that have taken a toll on grain prices and export sales. The relief program, announced by the President in Kansas City, is intended to be temporary relief, allowing continued work on a longer term trade policy, of which “farmers will be the biggest beneficiary”. The mid-day commentary helped investor demand for agricultural stocks, like Deere where shares leaped $4.31 on Tuesday alone.
Wednesday was helped by breakthrough announcements from President Trump and European Union President Jean-Claude Juncker. They announced a “new-phase” in our trade relationship with Europe. Together, they announced that they were committed to resolving trade disputes, reducing trade barriers, and foregoing further trade tariffs. The result was an announced commitment by the EU to buy more soybeans and more liquefied natural gas from the U.S., again good news for Quad-City area farmers and companies serving their needs.
Economic reports were few, just ahead of a week with many. Important and pardoned by investors, however, was the latest from the National Association of Realtors showing June existing-home sales remained restrained by a continuing shortage of listings. The Monday release showed June down from a downwardly revised May. The 5.38 million annualized pace in June was down 2.2 percent from last June. And it’s not a one month aberration: The first six months are down the same 2.2 percent from the same months of 2017. Despite higher employment, wage gains, and more take-home pay following income tax withholding cuts, Americans can’t find enough homes at their price point.
And to show that demand is there, albeit unfulfilled, they report that the median price of a home was up 5.2 percent over last June, the 76th consecutive year-over-year monthly increase. Clearly, home sales are a bottleneck in a growing economy, right now.
The profits parade included Monday evening’s surprisingly strong results from HNI Corporation, the Muscatine parent of HON and Allsteel office furniture operations. Sales in this second quarter climbed nicely by 5.7 percent from $514.5 million one year ago to $543.6 million. Earnings per share rose from 42 cents per share one year ago to 44 cents, well beyond the 34 cent estimate by a consensus of analysts. Jeff Lorenger, HNI President and CEO, commented that “Results were better than expected in both our Hearth and Office Furniture businesses”. Office furniture sales were up 4.3 percent, Hearth products sales were up 10.8 percent helped by growing new home construction.
Looking forward, the company said that they expect continued sales growth in the second half of 2018, but that they see continuing profitability headwinds from the increasing cost of inputs. HNI Corporation shares were bid up an impressive $4.62 per share on Tuesday, contributing to a full week gain of $2.97 to $42.26.
3M Company joined the earnings parade, posting on Tuesday morning a second quarter rise in sales of 7.4 percent to $8.4 billion. 3M is a multi-industry, multi-national firm. The best revenue growth was in Safety and Graphics, up 15.8 percent compared to one year ago, and in Industrial, up 6.8 percent. The best growth geographies for sales were Europe, Middle East and Africa with sales up 9.5 percent and Asia Pacific up 7.9 percent.
3M, with adhesives operations here in Cordova, is thus our window on a much bigger world as well, a world that is also seeing growth. Earnings per share rose only from $2.58 one year ago to $2.59 however. Still, the demand for industrial stocks helped overcome the minimal gain there. And 3M shares were up just $5.51 to close the week at $207.41.
Arconic, with growing aluminum fabricating here in Riverdale, saw their shares jump Friday morning following a front page Wall Street Journal article citing that “at least two private equity groups” had approached the company with possible buyout interest. No sources were quoted, Arconic did not comment. Arconic shares climbed $2.40 last week to $21.42. “Arconic will post their second quarter profits Tuesday. Analysts expect a small decline. And will Arconic comment on rumors? An interesting week lies ahead.