Farm combine sales are climbing nicely in 2018. It’s good for Deere and Deere employees here at their East Moline Harvester Works, which makes combines. And it’s good for Deere investors, who responded positively Tuesday. For our Quad-City Times Key 15, which includes Deere, the full week saw a retreat of .94 to close at 2404.4421, as they combined that combine news with much, much more.
It was the Association of Equipment Manufacturers Tuesday release, noting that U.S. combine sales were up an impressive 51.6 percent in May over one year ago, that confirmed sales strength. And it is continuing strength, with the first five months of 2018 seeing sales up a notable 26.5 percent from the same period of 2017. In actual sales, the U.S. is up from 1225 units last year to 1550 this year in those first five months.
The Association’s Curt Blades, senior vice-president of AG services, noted, “We are still looking at positive growth in equipment sales for 2018. We have seen more optimism from producers, and tax reform has been a plus.”
Deere and Company weighed in a day earlier, reporting that their combine sales for the U.S. and Canada combined, climbed for May by a greater percentage gain than the industry-wide sales reported by the Association. The U.S. and Canada gain for the two nations was 17 percent over last May. Deere says they were up more. For the week, Deere shares pulled back $8.34 to close at $148.741.
Also insightful for the area, the Quad-City Area Realtors Association reported Tuesday that home sale closings continue to be inhibited by a shortage of listings. They say closings fell 2.3 percent from 600 in May of 2017 to 586 this year. And, the dollar value was down by 5.7 percent, off from $98.53 million last May to $92.91 million. Like much of the U.S., they are struggling with a listing shortage. They say that year-to-date, about 150 fewer listings came on to the market in 2018. Buyers are still eager enough that this is lessening the time needed to sell. For this year’s first five months, the average listing was just 51 days on the market, down from 57 one year ago.
FedEx, with multiple Quad-City locations, gave their stockholders a pay increase. On Monday, the big package shipper announced a 30 percent increase in their quarterly dividend, up from 50 cents per share to a new 65 cents per share. The next dividend will go out July 9th. FedEx profits have risen as a growing economy sends more packages, and as growing e-commerce orders require more separate packages sent to consumers. FedEx shares were up $4.44 last week to close at $264.551.
And, with 400 workers turning out adhesives in Cordova, Illinois, 3M Company announced a new adhesive product. On Tuesday morning, 3M introduced an expansion to their lineup of advanced adhesives for medical use. A new “Single Coated Medical Extended Wear Adhesive Nonwoven Tape on Liner” is the latest product. It’s a pressure-sensitive adhesive that offers omni-directional stretch, which gives it superior conformability and breathability, they say. It’s thin. It’s water-resistant. And, they say there’s excellent initial skin adhesion, and then 14-day wear time, longer than wear times for other tapes in that product line.
3M Company shares retreated to $1.57 to close at $204.951 last week.
Now, here’s your homework for the week. Since the reported shortage of home sale listings by the Realtors Association here and the national association is continuing, one would expect builders to start more home construction. Tuesday’s upcoming report on housing starts from the Commerce Department should tell us just how much growth we’re seeing. Wednesday’s national report on existing home sales will include the commentary on that shortage of listings, from a national viewpoint. Then, will investors use that information?