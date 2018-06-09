Nothing is more certain than change. We remind ourselves often. But in business, the demand for constant change in products and services to respond to our constantly changing individual and business needs is an hourly reminder. Today, our Quad-City Times Key 15 makes some big changes to respond, too. In the just finished week, our area business barometer was lifted by 17.55 to close at 2,405.39 (1).
Three active days of accumulating stocks by investors started the week. By the end of the week, some of the best gains were seen in shares of 3M, which gained $6.93 to $206.52; in FedEx, which gained $6.78 to $260.11 (1), and in Deere, up $3.72 last week to $157.08.
Monday may have been helped by the latest Commerce Department report on new factory orders. Out early, the report indicated a seasonally adjusted retreat from March to April. But the value of manufacturers’ new orders, for all manufacturing industries combined, is up a remarkable 7.4 percent over one year ago. Clearly, growing business demand and consumer demand is driving this order growth, which could turn into remarkable manufacturing output growth as well.
One additional report on Tuesday morning confirmed business growth. The Institute of Supply Management said its purchasing managers index, for the services sector (excluding manufacturing) climbed from an April reading of 56.8 to a May reading of 58.6. This is a 27th consecutive monthly gain. Loosely interpreted, says the institute, this reading means that an impressive 58.6 percent majority of non-manufacturing businesses are increasing their purchases of supplies. Like the earlier report, this one suggests that rising new orders must be filled by increased activity, often requiring more employment as well.
Talk continued among investors about progress on international trade. But, on Friday talks began, in Canada, among the G-7 group of nations including the U.S., Mexico, Canada and others. Those talks were to finish Saturday, with new input for investors to start the new week.
Closer to home, change was happening for the Quad-Cities. Monsanto was finally acquired on Thursday by Bayer AG, headquartered in Germany, following months of regulatory review around the globe. With herbicide operations here in Muscatine, the new parent will abandon the 117-year-old Monsanto name. Roundup herbicides will continue with the Roundup brands, now made by Bayer.
Monsanto was founded in September 1901 by John Francis Queeny in St. Louis to produce its first product, saccharin, and named the company after his wife, Olga Monsanto Queeny. Now you know. Investors received $128 cash for Monsanto shares on Thursday.
Replacing Monsanto, we say hello to United Health Group, the first and only healthcare company in the Key 15. With 500 employees here, United Health Group has facilities at 1300 River Drive in Moline and at 255 E. 90th St. in Davenport. The company employs 1,600 in Iowa and 4,400 in Illinois.
The company’s United Healthcare business provides insurance coverage and benefits. Its Optum business provides information and technology-enabled health services, notably employee pharmacy benefits. The company reminds us that it is “dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone”. United Health shares (NYSE: UNH) were up $7.19 to close at $250.54 (1) last week.
Also changing, it is timely to add shares of QCR Holdings, the parent of Quad-City Bank and Trust. Founded by Mike Bauer and Doug Hultquist 25 years ago, the holding company has a recent market capitalization of $685 million.
The original Quad-City Bank and Trust now has 211 employees, three Davenport locations, one in Bettendorf and one in Moline. Its 14.2 percent deposits market share is now the second highest in our Quad-City metropolitan area.
Change and growth have meant that parent QCR Holdings has added banks in Cedar Rapids, Rockford, Illinois, Ankeny. Iowa, and lately, Springfield, Missouri. Headquartered in Moline’s historic Velie Mansion, that QCR Holdings parent has 669 employees. According to Doug Hultquist, president and CEO of the company, “The twenty-five year success of our organization is built on the initial investments of local stockholders, local directors, local decision making, the best employees, and most importantly our vision, to always be a relationship driven organization.” QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) will replace First Midwest Bancorp in the Quad-City Times Key 15. We welcome QCR, whose shares climbed 40 cents last week to $49.05.
The new week will be busy, starting with G-7 conference news. The Federal Reserve meets on interest rate policy for us, reporting Wednesday. And Friday’s report on manufacturing activity and output should tell us how those new orders are driving factory activity. And, change is normal and assured.