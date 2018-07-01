International trade worries pressured stock averages, but Lee Enterprises’ star shined brightly.
Monday and Wednesday markets fell steeply on more posturing by U.S. authorities, including Monday’s release that they were drafting new rules that could prevent Chinese-owned firms from buying U.S. technology. Recovery attempts Tuesday, Thursday and Friday lessened the net retreat. For the full week, our Quad City Times Key 15 was off 63.69 to close at 2312.04.
Indeed, Lee’s star did shine, as another star, Warren Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway, announced on Tuesday Morning their agreement with Lee for management of their newspapers. Berkshire will continue to own their 30 daily and 47 weekly papers along with 32 other print products.
But, Lee will manage those operations, consistent with the methodologies Lee has used at their own chain of paper and digital operations in 49 markets. The deal starts with a five-year contract under which Lee earns a $5 million annual fee, plus a percentage of BH Media’s annual earnings over $34 million. Lee says they expect to earn about $50 million over five years, or about $10 million per year.
Investors saw it as a clear complement to Lee’s strategy, and a substantial revenue increase leading to a Tuesday surge in share prices. For the full week, Lee, the parent company of this Quad City Times, was up 52 cents to $2.80, a 22.8 percent gain.
The economy’s star shined, too, giving investors some brightness when they weren’t dimmed by foreign trade concerns. Monday’s report on new home sales from the Commerce Department is a frequently and sizably revised report. That makes month-to-month comparison unreliable. Still, the full year gives you a rich look at the longer term trend, notably a reported impressive 14 percent leap. Sales of new homes are up 14 percent over last May, because there remains a shortage of existing homes offered for sale — a fact reported monthly by both national and Quad-City realtor organizations. The demand growth is pushing home construction and construction employment across the country.
Consumer confidence continues to shine brightly, too, according to Tuesday’s Conference Board release. Their consumer confidence index retreated just a bit from May’s upwardly revised 128.8 to June’s 126.4. The index remains near record highs, while sub-indexes found some interesting retreats: Notably, the percentage of these regarding current conditions as good retreated a bit. Curiously, those fewer that regarded conditions as poor also retreated.
Orders for future manufacturing continues to shine, too, as evidenced by Wednesday’s look from the Commerce Department showing new orders for durable goods were up in May by a remarkable 9.2 percent in value over last May. Orders for “core capital goods,” used in operating businesses, were up a healthy 6.8 percent. If orders are rising, we should expect manufacturing should be rising to fulfill those orders, right?
More Quad-Cities star stories. If you’re wellness-focused, as I am, you’ll want to know that Archer Daniels Midland on Friday morning announced their agreement to acquire Probiotics International, a U.K.-based provider of probiotic supplements for humans, for pets, and for farm animals. ADM says the all-cash deal allows them, already one of the world’s largest providers of nutritional solutions, to add to an extensive portfolio of products to promote health and wellness, ADM shares retreated 71 cents last week to $45.84.
Wednesday morning’s announcement by Arconic, with extensive aerospace and automotive aluminum fabricating here, told investors that use of their proprietary aluminum alloys will make the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler much lighter. The Wrangler should shed about 75 pounds, including the lightest and strongest doors ever, allowing the Wrangler to improve performance as well. “Consumers continue to demand stronger, safer and smarter vehicles,” noted Mark Vrablec, Arconic VP of Commercial Business Development for the Global Rolled Products Division. The 2018 improvements bring to 200 pounds the total improvement for the Wrangler launched in the late 2017. Arconic share were off 3 cents last week to $17.01.
And Muscatine-based HNI announced late Thursday that recently appointed President Jeff Lorenger would now also take the role of Chief Executive Officer, replacing the retiring Stan Askren. HNI shares were 47 cents lower last week at $37.21.
This week’s markets will close Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, July 4, to allow us to celebrate the wonderful independence upon which our American initiative has built such prosperity for families and business investments. God bless America.