Tit-for-tat tariff threats created investor caution last week. A full week of international trade tensions contributed heavily to a four-day market retreat, followed by a one-day recovery attempt. Pressure on area stock prices sent our Quad-City Times Key 15 downward by 28.70 to 2375.731 for the week.
In posturing for negotiations of new trade agreements, nations have been very quick to meet each tentative threat of tariffs with their own threat of tariffs. The week’s full list of threats and responses would fill pages.
But, Monday and Tuesday’s scene would give you the idea. Monday night, President Trump announced potential new tariffs against China. If China were to retaliate, the White House said, the U.S. could further apply 10 percent tariffs on as much as $400 billion in Chinese imports. This all came after China had earlier threatened to retaliate against the U.S.’s initial round of 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports to the U.S.
The result of all this trade tension was to steeply lower China stock markets overnight and lower stock prices here on Tuesday, particularly for those companies whose product lines seemed most at risk of being impacted.
What’s it mean to Quad-Cities firms? Well, grain prices fell Tuesday, notably for corn and soybeans, affecting area farmers and affecting agribusiness firms like Archer Daniels Midland with Clinton grain processing. The U.S. exported $12.4 billion of soybeans to China last year, according to the U.S.D.A. For the week, ADM shares were up 51 cents to $46.55.
Livestock prices fell, notably for beef and pork Tuesday, as investors worried. Tyson foods, with beef and pork processing here would be affected by changes in meat demand from China. Tyson shares finished the week $2.39 lower at $69.381.
And, on Thursday, China indicated that it could hit back at big multinational firms in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, like 3M Company, whose shares last week fell $8.48 to $196.46.
Deere and Company, reliant on farmer incomes and demand, also saw their shares under pressure due to investor concerns over trade. Deere stock fell steeply on Tuesday, off $5.51 per share, contributing to a full week retreat of $5.57 to $143.171.
Still, the U.S. economy grows. The Commerce Department’s Tuesday release of housing starts surely attests to the growth in that sector. May starts, says the department, were up a hearty 20.3 percent over the prior May. Single family housing starts alone were up 18.3 percent. That late, lingering winter may have pushed some starts back. Indeed, the Midwest area saw the best one month growth. Still, if you put the first five months all together, this year’s first five saw starts up a very healthy 10.8 percent over last year. And don’t forget that construction equipment is turned out by Deere, right here.
FedEx, with extensive Quad Cities operations, reported surging corporate profits on Tuesday after market closed. Revenues for the package shipper climbed 10.2 percent for their fiscal fourth quarter ended May, up from $15.7 billion one year ago to $17.3 billion in the latest quarter. Revenues were helped by rate increases. Earnings per share surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates, up an impressive 39 percent from $4.25 one year ago to $5.91.
While FedEx guided investor expectations to an additional 9 percent revenue growth for the new fiscal year, they also guided the outlook to expecting “capital expenditures” (facilities and equipment) of about $5.6 billion or about 8 percent of revenues. Investors were uncomfortable with that, or perhaps with trade tensions, or perhaps both, sending FedEx shares $7.10 lower Wednesday, and off $22.78 to $241.771 for the week.
One more Quad-City Times Key 15 company will sponsor a PGA golf event in 2019. The “3M Open” will debut for Twin Cities, Minnesota, fans according to 3M’s Monday announcement. A seven year agreement will bring the event to Blaine, a northern suburb, with the date yet to be announced.
A new week brings Wednesday’s latest on new orders for durable goods, those big ticket items. But, don’t be surprised if trade tensions continue to beg investor attention, some days even more than the focus on the economy’s growth.