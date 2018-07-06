A look back and a look ahead, the dichotomy of investor focus, ruled stock markets last week. While investors could now put the first six months of 2018 in the rear-view mirror, a need to peer down the road was arguably even more important as investors prepare for corporate earnings reports just ahead.
In the holiday punctuated week, our Quad City Times Key 15 advanced 42.92 to 2354.961. Most helping were shares of United Health Care, climbing $5.25 to $250.72, and HNI Corp. shares, which pushed ahead $1.82 to close at $39.03.
Restricting the index, Tyson shares retreated $1.86 to $67.01.
Monday’s Institute of Supply Management index was both a look back and a look ahead. Their purchasing managers index for the manufacturing sector climbed nicely from May’s 58.7 reading to June’s 60.2. Loosely interpreted, says the institute, this says that an impressive 60.2 percent majority of purchasing managers are increasing purchases of parts and supplies. That clearly suggests increased manufacturing ahead, a good sign for investors to look to the second half.
Construction spending in May, reported Monday by the Commerce Department was another look back. May rose from April, but importantly was 4.5 percent higher than one year ago. An interesting breakdown is that non-residential spending is up 3 percent, while the residential sector construction spending is up a more impressive 6.4 percent over last May.
Stronger employment, higher take-home pay after tax bracket reductions, and a notable shortage of existing home sale listings are all combining to create demand for new residential construction.
Among area firms, Archer Daniels Midland reported on Monday yet another acquisition for their global portfolio. ADM, with Clinton grain processing here, reported that they were in exclusive talks to take over the French animal feed firm Neovia for about $1.8 billion. Neovia is majority owned by a French cooperative named InVivo. And, ADM is continuing to expand in the growing animal nutrition sector.
Neovia, with 2017 sales of $2 billion, produces a range of products for animal feed producers, including premix, additives and ingredients, complete animal feed, pet care, and aquaculture. Archer Daniels Midland shares were up 86 cents last week to $46.70.
Monday was also the day the QCR Holdings, among the newest Key 15 companies, announced their completion of the acquisition of Springfield Bancshares in Springfield, Missouri. The $90.7 million buyout was completed on June 29th, making the new operations the fifth independent bank charter of QCR Holdings.
QCR also announced the addition of Timothy O’Reilly to the QCR board of directors, even as he remains a director of SFC Bank in Springfield. O’Reilly is CEO and founder of O’Reilly Hospitality Management, which has enjoyed numerous industry awards under the Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Choice, and Houlihan Restaurant operating systems. QCR shares climbed $1.00 Monday, and finished the week with a $1.45 gain to close at $48.90.
And, with the first half behind us, a rocky road for investors perhaps made bumpier by profit-taking from 2017 gains, concerns over rising interest rates from the Fed, and concerns over international trade negotiations, here’s the best of 2018 so far:
Lee Enterprises shares gained 21.3 percent in the first half, closing at $2.85, especially helped by the recent announcement that Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s conglomerate, would pay Lee to manage their BH newspapers and digital properties in 30 different metropolitan markets.
Eldorado Resorts International, the owner of Bettendorf’s Isle of Capri gaming operations saw their shares climb 17.9% to $39.10 in the first half, helped by profit growth from the financial synergies of gaming acquisitions.
Archer Daniels Midland’s first half gain was 14.3 percent to end June at $45.83, helped by improved grain processing margins, which led to a surprisingly strong 13% increase in first quarter results.
Rounding out the best five were United Health Group, among the newest Key 15 components, up 11.3 percent to $245.34 for the first half, and QCR Holdings which gained 10.7 percent to end June at $47.45.
A look ahead? Prepare for second quarter earnings reports to influence holders of Key 15 stocks. Among the first will be Wells Fargo, out this Friday. Look ahead to fifteen Key 15 reports and fifteen company commentaries.