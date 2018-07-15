“Astounding optimism” launched the week for investors, but growing pains remained a part of the picture, too. Our Quad-City Times Key 15 was lifted by strong investor buying of area stocks on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, leading to a full week gain of 43.87 to 2398.831.
Best among the gaining components were United Healthcare, whose shares gained $7.97 to $258.69 and Eldorado Resorts, whose shares were bid up $5.05 to $46.25.
Monday’s release by the National Federation of Independent Business summarized their survey of small business owners nationwide. Their Small Business Optimism Index posted its sixth highest reading in survey history for June, at 107.2, down just 0.6 from May’s 107.8.
They say the optimism measure since December of 2016 has averaged 105.4, a reading well above the 45-year average of 98. Their president, Juanita Duggan, commented, “Small business owners continue to report astounding optimism as they celebrate strong sales, the creation of jobs, and more profits. The first six months have been very good to small business, thanks to tax cuts, regulatory reform, and policies that help them grow.”
With a Start like that, investor optimism seemed to rise as well.
Also providing for optimism, notably Quad-Cities optimism, was the Thursday release from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, reporting U.S. industry-wide farm equipment sales. Combine sales climbed another 3.8 percent in June over one year ago, bringing the first six month sales level to 2011 units, up an impressive 20.1 percent over the same period of 2017. Deere and Company, sponsoring their also impressive John Deere Classic all week long, released their own sales summary, noting that their combine sales exceeded the 26 percent combined U.S. and Canada industry-wide sales growth for the past three month period. Deere shares, in an industrial sector buffeted by international trade concerns, retreated just $2.41 to $137.57 last week. And, with combine manufacturing here in Quad-Cities, USA, area residents are aware of the reports salutary effect on both Deere and area suppliers.
Thursday’s release of the Quad City Area Realtors Association June sales figures were clearly a growing pains story. June sales were awful, down 19.3 percent from one year ago, down from 694 closings to 560. For the first six months the total closings are off a more moderate 4.8 percent from the same period of 2017. Here’s the growing pain: Buyers continue to face a shortage of listings, making buying difficult. In fact, the prices of those sales are up a bit from last year. Association CEO Sharon Carlson’s commentary says early July closings look unusually strong, offering some hope. And, they note the listings shortage is resulting in fewer days on the market before a buy occurs, now down to just 50 days compared to 55 in 2017.
As we can all see, the remedy for a shortage of available homes is to build more. More lots, materials, and labor would all be required, all good for businesses right here. Investors and builders, are you listening?
On the corporate front 3M, with adhesives manufacturing in Cordova, released their latest new medical tape on Monday morning. Their Tegaderm Antimicrobial I.V. Advanced Securement Dressing is designed to help lower the risk of infections at the site of commonly used intravenous (IV) catheters. 3M shares, also buffeted by trade worries, saw their shares rise just $3.79 to close at $201.17 last week.
And Friday morning’s earnings release from Wells Fargo, with extensive Quad Cities banking, showed an unexpected revenue stumble, leading to their shares trading lower at the opening. Wells says second quarter revenues fell 2.8 percent from one year ago to $21.55 billion. Reported earnings were $1.08 per share after excluding a one-time tax adjustment. But, this $1.08 was also below the consensus estimate of $1.12 by 27 analysts. Average loans were down 1 percent from one year ago. Average deposits were down 2 percent from one year ago.
Wells Fargo continues to use profits to reward stockholders returning $4 billion in the quarter through dividends and share buybacks, up an impressive 17 percent from $3.4 billion in the same second quarter of 2017. For the full week, Wells Fargo shares were down 54 cents to close at $55.33.
We should be looking on Wednesday for housing starts figures from the Commerce Department: Are builders building enough to overcome those nationally reported listing shortages, just like in the Q-C? United Healthcare reports profits Tuesday morning. QCR Holdings, with extensive area-wide banking, reports Thursday after the close of markets. Could the week bring more “astounding optimism?”