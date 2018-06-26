A couple of weeks ago, my wife and I took a trip to New York City to see Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway. This was not a new venture for us, we have visited New York several times before. As expected, Mr. Washington did an amazing job.
However, my goal today is not to write about Mr. Washington or to talk about my Broadway experience. Instead, I wanted to write about New York and how I felt while visiting there. More importantly, I want to discuss how New York, reminded me of the Quad-Cities.
I am sure you have heard the horror stories about bad things happening to travelers who visited Time Square or perhaps you have read horrendous commentary about riding the New York subway system. While we experienced both, my focus was not on either of those.
As my wife and I walked down Broadway and entered Time Square, I started thinking about how similar New York is to the Quad Cities. New York is a progressive city and has a big focus on its future. Similarly, the Quad Cities is trying to be progressive, and has begun thinking about its future with the launching of the Q2030 Big Table movement. The inner city transportation system I found to be relatively easy to navigate as long as I knew where I wanted my final destination to be. That too was similar to the inner city transit bus system in the QC. There were a few similarities but far more differences. However, the one thing that really stood out to me were the people.
The people in the QC have a clandestine style of communicating and interacting. If you are part of a QC group, click, or clan you will not recognize the truth in what I am about to say. For those of you who are outsiders moving into the QC, you will recognize this right away. As I walked down the streets of New York, I was met with cold, distant faces that had no apparent agenda or purpose. Their eyes were locked on their cell phones, the ground or straight ahead. My presence was ignored and my relevance was dismissed. Initially this made me feel alone and unwelcomed until I had to stop someone to ask a question. The individual I stopped initially appeared to follow the same appearance pattern I had mention above but once stopped, she immediately turned human and interacted with me and provided great assistance. She then was on her way, back into the same elusive, distant mode of existence.
I have lived in the QC for a little more than eight years. I have experienced the distant, closed off and protective reaction from individuals I see every day. Trying to merge, assimilate or integrate into well-established groups, communities or sectors of the QC has been extremely difficult. The capacity to open up and welcome others is strained in this community. Especially if you are different in any way. The differences need not just be physical. Our beliefs, ideas and convictions separate us also.
Until we are willing to stop each other and start communicating, we will never get past our perceived perceptions about each other. The cold looks, the distant gazes or the separating opinions can all be dashed away with a simple conversation.