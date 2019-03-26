The guy in the car next to yours is a total stranger.
Sure, he might look familiar to you, but you really know very little about him. He drives a nice car, but his name is a mystery. You have no clue about his diet, destination, or his occupation. He’s just some guy going in the same direction as you, but as in “Chaucer’s People” by Liza Picard, his details might surprise you.
If you’ve ever been on a cruise or tour, you know what it’s like to travel with strangers. In the late fourteenth century, author Geoffrey Chaucer imagined that situation in The Canterbury Tales, a poem about thirty random travelers who share their stories with one another on a journey to the city.
As with every story, there’s more than meets the eye.
Chaucer likely believed that his audience would automatically assume any pertinent background related to his travelers, never figuring that readers six centuries later might scratch their heads. Enter Liza Picard, who starts her life-behind-the-scenes look with the Wife of Bath, who seemed to flaunt her wealth with “scarlet red” stockings, an article of clothing unaffordable for most Canterbury residents.
The miller probably would have taken note of the weather, says Picard; knowledge of conditions “was vital” to his profession. Meteorological forecasting then came from salt, sounds, cabbage, or the “activity of fleas.”
It may surprise modern readers that fourteenth-century Londoners used sophisticated banking and lending methods, and Chaucer’s merchant would’ve been no exception. In addition to money management, the merchant might have participated in the wool trade, says Picard, since wool was the most-exported material in 1350.
That may have been welcome news to the nun, or prioress, as Chaucer calls her. Surely, she discussed wool garments with the merchant, perhaps with great delight. Though she’d likely been sent to the convent because she was an upper-class “surplus daughter,” she wasn’t left alone there: rich women sent to nunneries often brought along servants, pets, and entire wardrobes.
Haunted by memories of brittle lectures, musty books, and tongue-twisty languages from long-ago classes? Forget that – and find “Chaucer’s People.”
To be sure, this is the kind of book you want if you love to travel or people-watch: author Liza Picard takes Chaucer’s Tales and, through the clues he offered in his poem, explains how his pilgrims lived, worked and survived.
While that tugs at the imagination, it’s not flighty.
Picard bases any speculation in historical context, giving readers hard facts that allow for comparisons to modern times. There’s delight in that, especially for astute readers who’ll pounce on the day-to-day minutiae of being a fourteenth-century citizen and can imagine themselves living in that time.
Best hope you were wealthy then, and not a pauper or apprentice, that’s all.
Though it lacks in background on the poem itself, you’ll love this book for its peek at how the Other Half lived. Available now in the U.S., for history buffs and those who like guessing at the lives of strangers, “Chaucer’s People” is a real trip.