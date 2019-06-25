The minute you woke up this morning, you knew today was going to be different.
No business-as-usual for you this afternoon. No same-old, same-old schedule-keeping. Nope, today, you’ll do something you’ve never done before and with “How to Become a Federal Criminal” by Mike Chase, you’ll know exactly where to start.
So you’ve decided to embrace a life of crime. Ehh, it happens, and without much effort. It’s not like Congress hasn’t “passed thousands of federal criminal statues” over the past couple centuries, so there are plenty of illegalities to choose from.
All you have to do is to pick where you’re going to start.
Easy-peasy, you can break a lot of laws by mail. Donning a USPS uniform, for one, is forbidden unless you’re an actor. You’re not allowed to disguise your junker as a mail truck. And hey, you’d best warn Grandma that reusing uncancelled stamps can land her in the slammer.
Here’s some good news: you can love animals and still break the law in a humane and non-violent way. Bartering with a flamingo is a no go, for instance, as is riding a manatee. Federal law prohibits feeding out-of-state garbage to your pigs, unless you cook it first. And if you’re coming from anywhere overseas, you must first quarantine your llama while you’re visiting your Mama.
You can go to prison for carrying $26 in pennies or nickels into a foreign country. Be prepared for trouble if you misspell “catsup” or try to sell the stuff watered-down. Try – just try – to sell canned pineapple in the wrong dimension and get away with it. Go ahead, see what happens by getting “annoyingly drunk” at the U.S. Mint. Double-dog dare you to hold your kid over a moat, make funny sound effects on a CB radio, or sell marbles without clearly labeling them as such. Oh, and don’t report lost dynamite; you may as well just turn yourself in…
Funny? Yes, but what you’ll find in “How to Become a Federal Criminal” is also dead-serious.
Indeed, these are real statutes that are only sometimes enforced by the government, but who would test the waters? Not criminal defense lawyer and author Mike Chase, who also explains in his book how to read a statute, what the symbols mean, where to find them, and which arm of government can pass them. He even offers a bit of history, pointing out that the Constitution only mentions “three crimes of federal concern…” and that you’re way more likely to land in the pokey for breaking a state law.
“Unfortunately,” says Chase, “if you’re hoping to learn all the ways that you could possibly become a federal criminal in America, this book can’t help you.”
It’s impossible, he goes on to say, to even count the number of federal crimes but this book will surely get you started on a life of lawlessness. If you’re feeling like a rebel this week or if you just gotta laugh, “How to Become a Federal Criminal” could be the little difference you need.