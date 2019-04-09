All your life, you’ve heard that you can be what you want to be.
You just have to put your mind to it, is all. Knuckle down and never look away from the prize. Reach for the stars and stay positive. Be what you want to be or, as in the new book “Guitar Genius” by Kim Tomsic, illustrated by Brett Helquist, make what you want to make.
When young Lester Polsfuss was a schoolboy in Waukesha, Wisconsin, he loved music class more than any other. He couldn’t read music, though, and that irritated his teacher but Lester’s Mama said never mind. He could “do anything you put your mind to,” she told him.
Well, one day, Lester’s friend, Harry, came over with a new crystal radio set. It was the 1920s and nobody had much money but Lester wanted one of those radio things, so he made one out of stuff around the house. Hearing a radio program was the first time he heard a guitar, and it didn’t take long for him to want one of those, too.
For weeks, he saved money until one day, Lester finally got his guitar! He couldn’t reach all the strings, so he messed around until it was just right for him, and he sounded good but how would he know for sure if he couldn’t hear himself? So Lester built a “recording device” out of stuff around the house, then he built a better way to play the harmonica. Pretty soon, he was performing on the radio in Milwaukee and in front of crowds. When people in the “way, WAY back” couldn’t hear him, he built a microphone speaker. But then he learned that folks there couldn’t hear his guitar…
While his fame rose and his name (shortened to “Les Paul”) became known, Les continued to tinker with his guitar. Sometimes, he learned a thing or two. Other times, he just destroyed a guitar. Then finally, he built something out of stuff around a factory and it worked! Audiences in the back could hear him, and they cheered.
And that was beautiful music, too.
Here’s a surprise for you: much as it might look like a picture book in size and shape, “Guitar Genius” is not for very small children.
Of course, they might enjoy it but the narrative that author Kim Tomsic offers is lengthier and more advanced, vocabulary-wise, than most toddlers will tolerate and the afterword is absolutely written in Big-Kid-ese. No, this book is more for the early-gradeschooler who relishes his parents’ music, wants (or has!) a guitar of her own, or who loves to rock out with Grandma. It’s also a lesson in perseverance and a nice bit of music history and for that, nobody over 30 should mind reading it aloud during storytime.
All children will enjoy the illustrations by Brett Helquist but the story is the thing here and your young music-lover shouldn’t miss it. For a kid like that, reading “Guitar Genius” is where he’ll want to be.