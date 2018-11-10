There has been a lot of lottery hype across the country the last few weeks. In the running world, this time of year always sees an uptick in lottery mentions on social media.
With an increasing popularity in long distance running events, some of the biggest races in the country have moved to a lottery system. Rather than training for a few months and then signing up for a race, many runners are locked into scheduling one of their biggest races 6-12 months out.
With so much uncertainty around your chances of getting into your race, I’ve included a few suggestions below to help you prepare for what’s to come.
1. Start knocking out consistent miles again. You may have backed off mileage since your fall “A” race so getting back into a routine will have a multitude of benefits. The steady routine will be great for re-building your base as you prep for your lottery selection/the upcoming year. More importantly, those steady mileage weeks are great stress relievers which seem to come in handy from now through the end of the year.
2. Fully prepare for your lottery victory. Yes, this is your year! While you wait for your name to be called, plan your path to race day. It’s good to have an idea of your training plan and phases along with having any prep races all lined up. If it seems overwhelming, hiring a coach can help align your goals to peak when needed while alleviating quite a bit of stress.
3. Have your Plan B figured out. Let’s face it, depending on the race, there is a good chance you won’t be selected in the lottery. I’m sitting with my 3rd year qualifier for the Western States 100. While my odds of entry improve each year, seeing folks with 7+ years of entering the lottery without getting in frames this up. Rather than feeling like you don’t know what to do when you aren’t selected, having other “A” race options on deck can help fill the void quickly. Since you won’t be the only person in this boat, many other races can fill shortly after lotteries are held so don’t delay on making your decision.
With Daylight Saving Time ending recently, as runners, we are now dealing with an abundance of low to no light running options. If you hit the streets during non-daylight hours, please have a lighting source with you. Not only does a headlamp or flashlight help you see where you are going but it allows others, especially cars, to have advanced warning of your presence.