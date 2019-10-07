We have all read the books. We post the motivational quotes, but how do we put them into action? Sometimes we need to hear those personal stories to remind ourselves that we are not alone. We as women have taken on many roles and responsibilities. We are wives, we are mothers, we are aunts, or grandmothers. We are students, we are entrepreneurs, we are full time employees. We are first generation U.S. citizens, we are domestic abuse survivors, we are women who are battling depression. Maybe we just found out that we cannot have children, or maybe there is a battle we are fighting within.
We have become accustomed to “dimming our light,” or pushing down our talent and gifts. We give up a lot of ourselves and sometimes sacrifice is justified. A woman very close to me has devoted her entire life to her husband. I’m sure we all know someone who puts others before their own needs. Don’t get me wrong, there is nothing wrong with supporting your significant other, your children, or maybe even your elderly parents, but when you keep justifying why you spent your whole adult life doing what you did, then that starts to sound a lot like regret. I know a little bit about this feeling myself. For most of my life, up until my mid 30s, I lived for others. Doing for others. Not expressing how I felt in the moment because, well, I did not understand that concept of having that option. I thought I had to have the smile on my face and agree with everything. Conflict for me had a negative connotation. Through my own personal development work, I learned that conflict can help get to the root of a problem faster. I used to put others needs before my own to the point I would become resentful or feel like a victim. I thought I was doing right by putting others’ needs before my own. But what happens when your needs are not met? Things build and build until you either become passive aggressive, jealous of others winning, shaming or blaming others for your mistakes, or become a victim of your outcomes.
We all have a choice to do something differently. What if I told you that things do not have to be the way that they are now, that you can change your results in any department of your life, and all it takes is one step? Start with one thing today. We certainly don’t want to spend our days wishing what could have been or thinking, “Maybe someday things can get better.”
On Saturday October 12, at the Figge Art Museum, a space will be provided for women ages 15 and up to explore this more. Learn and implement how to create a healthy mind with healthy thoughts. Sometimes all it takes is to hear the stories and journeys from women who we think have it all together, and what we find out is that we have similar fears. All it takes is a shift in our thought process.
To learn more visit: www.theevolvingevents.com.
Rumaisa Rahman Khawaja is a Certified Coach in Social Emotional Intelligence for Leadership and Coaching. She is a First Generation Indian American who grew up with a mother diagnosed with schizophrenia and depression. Khawaja helps people achieve dynamic, positive changes in their lives by providing them with meaningful tools they can implement day-to-day to maximize life and relationships.