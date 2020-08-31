START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Does election time have you feeling stressed out

As the elections are coming up, this also can mean that one's anxiety and stress levels can be on the rise. Whether you lean left or right, or something else entirely, it is very easy to get caught up in the political drama of "he said, she said."
I think it is safe to say that you can feel the tension rising — between reading headlines, state government ordinances, and the relentless news cycles. Sometimes I find it hard to keep up, and step away from it. My husband would agree with me when I say that he is a total political junkie. Reading updates on his phone the minute he wakes up. Listening to the radio as we drop our daughter off to school. He would be in the zone!
Our conversations started to become more on politics, and less on us. It wasn't until we both had a conversation in which I half jokingly said, "Wow, you're hooked" that, to my pleasant surprise, he agreed. He finally admitted to me that he noticed how it was impacting his day. So he decided to set some boundaries. I would say he was dealing with political fatigue.
However, he wasn't the only one. I also found that many of my clients have also been dealing with similar issues. Some complained about losing sleep, being irritable more than usual and feeling anxious about the future. Many of them complained about stress eating, drinking more, staying up later than usual and not getting enough rest while listening and reading the latest updates. They also were not feeling productive because they were constantly checking the latest news updates.
No matter what side of the political spectrum anyone is on. One must put their physical, emotional and mental health first. Here are some red flags that you can look out for when engaging with political content:
1. Constantly feeling the need to read up on the latest political news. You just checked 30 minutes ago. Let go of the "FOMO" or Fear Of Missing Out. Examples such as: Who said what this time? Why would they say that? Constantly refreshing the news feed on your phone before going to bed or multiple times during the day.
2. Loss of control. Some may feel on edge because they can't control the political narrative. For many this elicits feelings of anger, anxiety, scarcity or even hopelessness. They may feel lost or alone, leading to sadness or even depression when they reach this state.
3. Wanting to always be in the right. Again, no matter which side you are on, it can be very hard not to have a visceral reaction when you disagree with someone else's political point of view and that is exactly what many can be experiencing right now. This can lead to projecting one's anger onto another via social media. Lashing out, feeling angry and irritable with no real conclusion.
What you CAN do when you are having feelings like this:
- Step away from political content. Take a break from social media and that news feed on your phone. Delete distracting apps from your phone, so you are in control of when you check in on the media. Perhaps the only time you can check is when you are on your laptop, or limiting how many times you watch the political news per day. Try creating some healthy boundaries for yourself. An example would be setting a timer on your phone three times a day, specifically so you can check for political updates. Stay informed, but also make sure you are getting the things that you need to get done that day. If you need a time out, take a break to watch an episode of your favorite sitcom that makes you laugh, listen to your favorite song, go for a walk, play with your kiddos, meditate, and try some breathing exercises. Implement one thing that you can do, and focus on the moment. Find something that will relax and put your mind at ease.
- If you want your voice to be heard and are looking to create a positive change in your community, look for ways you can take part in the political process and see how you might be able to make a difference. If that sounds like too much of a commitment, then perhaps volunteering at a non-profit or participating in community service type work is a better fit.
- Practice social emotional intelligence. When it comes to always wanting to be in the right, remember that not everyone has had the same experiences, social economic background or lifestyle as you. Our experiences are what creates what we think and know. Consider this to be a time of open dialogue and conversations with those you may know, like and trust. We learn when there is contrast. We learn from having different experiences. If a family member or a neighbor has a different point of view, try hearing them out and respectfully express your opinions as well. We don't have to always agree, but we can at least try and understand the other side a little more. However, if the dialogue does not make you feel good, you always have the option to agree to disagree and steer the conversation to a different direction. Social emotional intelligence is finding ways to be present with self, not freezing in fear, but allowing it to propel you to learn and grow. The more you are able to understand why you think the way that you do, the more you are able to see others for who they are, not who you think they are. You are able to come from a growth mindset. Instead you are able to use this time more productively toward yourself, being in relationship with others and coming from a growth mindset.
Once you have identified what you are feeling, and can acknowledge what you last watched or read that triggered the stress, you can then implement some of the above strategies to get you back to feeling present again. Please remember that this will continue to be an ongoing process, so try practicing the above as needed moment to moment as the political stress arises.
Rumaisa Rahman Khawaja is a Certified Transformational Coach in Social Emotional Intelligence for Leadership and Coaching. She is a First Generation Indian American who grew up with a mother diagnosed with schizophrenia and depression. Khawaja helps people achieve dynamic, positive changes in their lives by providing them with meaningful tools they can implement day-to-day to maximize life and relationships.
