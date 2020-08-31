START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Does election time have you feeling stressed out

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the elections are coming up, this also can mean that one's anxiety and stress levels can be on the rise. Whether you lean left or right, or something else entirely, it is very easy to get caught up in the political drama of "he said, she said."

I think it is safe to say that you can feel the tension rising — between reading headlines, state government ordinances, and the relentless news cycles. Sometimes I find it hard to keep up, and step away from it. My husband would agree with me when I say that he is a total political junkie. Reading updates on his phone the minute he wakes up. Listening to the radio as we drop our daughter off to school. He would be in the zone!

Our conversations started to become more on politics, and less on us. It wasn't until we both had a conversation in which I half jokingly said, "Wow, you're hooked" that, to my pleasant surprise, he agreed. He finally admitted to me that he noticed how it was impacting his day. So he decided to set some boundaries. I would say he was dealing with political fatigue.