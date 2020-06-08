START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: George Floyd: What I have learned

As an Indian Muslim American, born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, I thought I understood what racism was. I knew I was different when the kids in science class would welcome me with erasers stamped onto their forehead, or when my cousins would tease me because I was too “white-washed.” I couldn’t speak our native language Urdu, similar to Hindi. When I lived in New York City, when the Twin Towers were hit, was when I truly started to see my fellow South Asians, some friends, and some family members be called terrorists due to their religion and ethnicity. This was the racism I knew. When I worked in Hollywood, and minorities were not landing leading roles, that was also racism. I have been asked to participate in photo shoots, videos due to my color because the organization or brand wants to show diversity. My husband who was in the U.S. Army serving in Iraq experienced his fair share of racism being asked, “If we get attacked, which side will you shoot?” This I know. However, Being Black in America is way beyond any pain that I might have felt for being Brown in America.