START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: George Floyd: What I have learned

As an Indian Muslim American, born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, I thought I understood what racism was. I knew I was different when the kids in science class would welcome me with erasers stamped onto their forehead, or when my cousins would tease me because I was too “white-washed.” I couldn’t speak our native language Urdu, similar to Hindi. When I lived in New York City, when the Twin Towers were hit, was when I truly started to see my fellow South Asians, some friends, and some family members be called terrorists due to their religion and ethnicity. This was the racism I knew. When I worked in Hollywood, and minorities were not landing leading roles, that was also racism. I have been asked to participate in photo shoots, videos due to my color because the organization or brand wants to show diversity. My husband who was in the U.S. Army serving in Iraq experienced his fair share of racism being asked, “If we get attacked, which side will you shoot?” This I know. However, Being Black in America is way beyond any pain that I might have felt for being Brown in America.
My husband and I have never had to worry about a random person like “Karen” from Central Park calling the cops on us because she “fears” for her life. I never have to worry about a person from my neighborhood gunning me down because I am jogging through the neighborhood. When a cop pulls me over I never worry about them using excessive force on me or my family. When a cop pulls me over, all that I worry about is how embarrassing it is having the red and blue lights of the police car drawing attention as I continue to look for my license, insurance and registration.
I have been reflecting on how many of my Black brothers and sisters start having conversations with their children as early as 2, if not younger. Explaining why it’s going to be difficult for them to overcome the stigma of being Black in America.
To my Black brothers and sisters, I am sorry that I failed to understand the systematic take down of the lives of Black Americans. What Black Americans are facing is not only racism, it goes way deeper than that. In an article in the New York Times, Kihana Mirya Ross calls it “anti-blackness.” Yes, because of my brown skin I may get asked, “Where are you from?” However, I have never feared for my own life because of my race. If you ask me, that is the fundamental difference in being black vs. being a minority, or being white in America.
Think about Maslows Heirarchy of Needs:
Even if we are to look at black mental health, racism is a form of trauma. As human beings, we all express our pain, hurt and anger in different ways, based on our experiences. This time is triggering for most. During these past couple of weeks, years and years of pain and hurt have come to the surface for our Black community. So if there is lack of trust, anger and expression of hurt, I think it’s fair to say, rightfully so. Our Black community has been let down time after time, and now it is our turn to make some changes. Individual changes that start with us. For change to happen, we must continue to be curious, research, have conversations with our Black brothers and sisters, read books, and have an open and honest conversation with ourselves to see how we have been contributing to the problem. Sometimes we may have good intentions, but we only know what we know.
Leading with love, kindness and empathy can truly heal. On Thursday night I attended a beautiful peaceful protest held in Vander Veer Park with hundreds of people coming together in unity chanting “I Can’t Breathe.” This is movement. This is support. This is love. This is taking some action. After a few weeks pass by, it’s up to us to take action even when no one else is watching.
We no longer can remain silent about George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and the others. Healing requires the ability to admit there is a problem. Healing requires us to admit that we do not have any of this figured out. Right now the world is watching and as Americans we still have an opportunity to lead by our example. Racism isn’t just an American problem, it’s a global problem. If we can finally begin to stop ignoring the issues of racism and and anti-blackness maybe we truly have an opportunity to make our communities and the whole world a better place.
Rumaisa Rahman Khawaja is a Certified Coach in Social Emotional Intelligence for Leadership and Coaching. She is a First Generation Indian American who grew up with a mother diagnosed with schizophrenia and depression. Khawaja helps people achieve dynamic, positive changes in their lives by providing them with meaningful tools they can implement day-to-day to maximize life and relationships.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!