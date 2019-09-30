Heart disease does not discriminate. That’s something Megan Murphy has learned working in the medical field. As the Nurse Manager of the MICU, SICU and Telemetry department at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island, Murphy has seen patients suffering from all different degrees of heart disease.
“It’s affecting people at a younger and younger age,” says Murphy.
Heart disease remains the number one killer of both men and women in the United States. Seeing the impact, especially to even younger demographics, is why the new Cooking with Heart community education course offered at Trinity’s Cardiac Nutrition Center interested her so much. Murphy challenged herself to try something new and signed up for the inaugural class over the summer. At the end of the six-week program, she is so glad she gave it a try.
“This is an innovative educational opportunity that will hopefully help get people to start taking preventative measures and avoiding cardiac events before they happen,” says Murphy. “People are getting real life skills.”
Cooking with Heart is UnityPoint Health – Trinity's Cardiovascular Division's innovative way to inspire living a healthy life through healthy eating. The nutrition education classes are designed to be an entertaining way to engage with your family and friends on the journey to better living. Participants get to observe simple and delicious recipes being prepared each week, sample the food and learn tricks on how to make healthy eating doable in their busy lives.
“Different topics included lessons in nutrition, kitchen zones, label reading, healthy substitutions, knife skills and so much more,” says Murphy.
The next Cooking with Heart program begins on October 15. The six-week course is offered Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for $150, which is payable online at unitypoint.org/cookingwithheart.
UnityPoint Health – Trinity’s cardiology program is dedicated to improving the health of people in the Quad Cities area. UnityPoint Health – Trinity also offers a free community education series known as Heart to Heart. The program aims to inform community members on heart health and ways to improve their day-to-day lives.
Are you interested in knowing more about the most common heart rhythm problems and treatment options? The next Heart to Heart event is October 1 from 6-7 p.m. at Trinity Rock Island’s Jardine Auditorium. Dr. Helbert Acosta of Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C. will give the presentation. Seating is limited, so register at (309) 779-5399 or Heart2Heart@unitypoint.org.
“Along with providing life-saving services, we are consistently working in the community to educate and encourage people to take control of their health and well-being,” says Kathy Pulley, Director of Cardiology Services, UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “We know these programs are making a difference and inspiring many people to take action toward living a healthier life.”
A heart-healthy lifestyle is important for everyone, not just for people who have existing health issues. Taking simple steps can help you keep your heart and blood vessels healthy. If you’re already faced with conditions such as high cholesterol or high blood pressure, a healthy lifestyle can help you lower your risk of a heart attack and stroke.
“It’s all about taking baby steps and incorporating little things into your daily life,” adds Murphy.