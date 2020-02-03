START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Hormone replacement can make a difference

Miss X was feeling unusually tired and fatigued. Even after she got up in the morning, she felt like a truck ran over her. She was forgetting things and missing important meetings. It seemed like a fog was engulfing her brain, and she was unable to think clearly or focus. She tried to eat healthy and go out for walks as much as she could but despite all this her waist line was growing. She looked at her feet and wondered why her ankles looked so swollen. She was feeling down and depressed for no reason. She would cry at the smallest thing and then wonder to herself, “Why am I crying?”

Looking at the mirror didn’t help her mood either when she saw new hair growing on her chin and while noticing small patches of hair loss on her head. Her relationship with her husband was suffering because she either had no strength or no interest to be intimate. Sudden bursts of anger at her spouse were not helping either. Peaceful sleep was a thing of the past as she woke up multiple times during the night either because of feeling too hot or just not able to calm herself down to go back to sleep.