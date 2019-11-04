Cold weather is upon us and many exercisers still like to maintain their outdoor routine. It is important to recognize how much heat your body is losing during the exercise. This can become a large concern pointing to hypothermia, or too much heat loss.
Heat loss is controlled in two ways; the first being insulation, consisting of body fat plus the clothing that is being worn. The second is environmental factors such as the wind and temperature. These factors play a role in the ability to keep a comfortable temperature during exercise in the cold.
People with an increased body fat are better insulated than those who are leaner. The insulation provided from the increased body fat will allow that person to lose less heat. Clothing comes in to a huge importance for those of leaner state. Clothing adds the insulation barrier and is the most important element in performance and comfort while exercising in cold conditions.
Most heat loss comes from the head, at about 50%, and wearing a hat can greatly improve performance and body temperature. Clothing is a great insulator because it has the ability to trap air and heat cannot escape. It is important to choose clothing that does allow sweat to pass through away from the body.
When wearing clothing in layers it allows you to take off and change the amount of insulation depending on the environment throughout the exercise session. Try to avoid cotton material or tightly woven material that will retain water/sweat. Also, keeping the hands and feet warm is an important part of exercising in the cold. Exercising in the cold can cause blood to be shunted away from the hands and feet and directed to the core of the body to keep the internal organs warm and protected. It is important to make sure that these are covered properly to avoid damage in cold conditions.
Check the weather before you go outside to exercise this Fall/Winter. Data from the National Safety Council suggests little danger to individuals with properly clothed skin exposed at 20° F, even with a 30 mph wind. A danger does exist for individuals with exposed skin when the wind-chill factor (a combined effect of temperature and wind) falls below –20° F.
That can be achieved by any combination of temperatures below 20° F with a wind of 40 mph and temperatures below –20° F with no wind. If you are exercising near the danger zone for skin exposure, it also is advisable to warm the air being inhaled by wearing a scarf or mask over your nose and mouth.
Some basic rules for exercising in the cold:
- Check the temperature and wind conditions before you go out and do not exercise if conditions are dangerous.
- Keep your head, hands and feet warm.
- Dress in layers that can provide a trapped layer of dry air near the skin (avoid cotton sweats and other similar materials).
- Warm the air you are breathing if temperatures are below your comfort level (usually around 0° F).