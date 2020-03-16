START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: How to stay socially and mentally healthy during coronavirus pandemic

Things certainly feel off right now. There are less cars on the road, less people in public places. As employees, we are asked to work remotely from home. Many campuses will remain closed after spring break, as students will be attending their classes online. Community religious services have been postponed, and the NBA has officially cancelled its season for now. This almost feels like a scene from the movie, "Contagion."

My parents live in an assisted living community, and they are not allowed to leave or have visitors at this time. This means that my family and I are not able to visit them. Every other Saturday I host a meetup called: Evolving Meetups: “Going from Someday to Day One”, with local women who are leaning towards purpose. More than likely I will be turning these into an online event until things settle down. Taking preventative measures will most likely help in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. However, I am also concerned that we as a people might use this as an excuse to further our isolation from each other.

We isolate ourselves with our use of technology and social media. We can be sitting in the same room with family members and everyone is on some sort of smart device — whether it is the iPad, our smart phones, or a computer. According to a survey done by Cigna, 61% of Americans are lonely. This is over half of the U.S. population.