START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Navigating my life through quarantine

Six weeks of social distancing and counting. My mom is not well, and I can’t see her. My house is a mess, as my daughter watches PBS Kids and Disney+. I should be cooking more often, but I’m not. Eye roll to the four unread books sitting on my night stand. With all that said, I'm figuring it out. I am learning what is working, and what isn’t. One moment I feel like I may have mastered the Theory of Everything, and the next, I have this rubber band moment in which I see my old patterns creeping back in.

The reality of this adaptation of our new daily normal. Each one of us has a different way of coping through this. Some may power through with action, staying as busy as possible with the lists, and some may feel unmotivated or inspired, and both are ok. There is no right or wrong way to feel when going through a pandemic. Can we agree that we are all doing the best we can with the tools that we have? That is why I feel learning about social and emotional intelligence is so important right now.

So, I am that person that thrives to be busy. In the past few weeks, I have found myself taking more coaching calls, creating Zoom meetup groups while pushing out as much content as I can. If one of my TikTok videos can create positivity and hope, I am doing my job. With that said, what I realized is that just because I had an hour free, it did not mean that I had to fill in that time slot. We are all learning more about ourselves during this time. Through this experience we have learned to adapt and prepare ourselves when changes are about to occur. Historically we were able to mentally prepare ourselves with changes. Perhaps it was a new job you were applying for, or a new workout routine, or a trip you have been planning for months. So we are having to become more creative than ever. So if you are feeling unusually tired these days, give yourself some grace and kindness. For instance, here I am figuring out which room I will be doing my zoom meetings. My daughter’s room has become my office during the day. I now have to coordinate when my husband is with her, and when I am with her. As I am coaching others, I am reminded to take my own advice. To be kind and compassionate to myself. To give myself grace, as this is all new. I may not be able to see people in person, but I sure can lean in for connection, and set up a video call with others. This is an opportunity for us to listen to our wants, and reach out.