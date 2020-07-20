START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Over the counter does not equal safe!

Over the past few years we have seen a number of over the counter (OTC) medications appearing in the pharmacy shelves and although majority of them are safe if the instructions on the labels and inserts are followed but we have also witnessed a rising number of adverse effects including serious injury and even death related to these over the counter medications.

For example, Acetaminophen sold commonly as Tylenol which is used for minor pain and also part of some cold and cough medications, causes almost 80,000 hospital visits and almost 1,000 people deaths yearly. And there are many more commonly used over the counter medications which can have potentially lethal effects.

The problems related to these over the counter medications can be due to multiple factors:

People using more than the recommended dose because when they are not finding relief

Thinking that as it is over the counter it is safe and I can take more to help myself.