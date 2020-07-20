START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Over the counter does not equal safe!

Over the past few years we have seen a number of over the counter (OTC) medications appearing in the pharmacy shelves and although majority of them are safe if the instructions on the labels and inserts are followed but we have also witnessed a rising number of adverse effects including serious injury and even death related to these over the counter medications.
For example, Acetaminophen sold commonly as Tylenol which is used for minor pain and also part of some cold and cough medications, causes almost 80,000 hospital visits and almost 1,000 people deaths yearly. And there are many more commonly used over the counter medications which can have potentially lethal effects.
The problems related to these over the counter medications can be due to multiple factors:
- People using more than the recommended dose because when they are not finding relief
- Thinking that as it is over the counter it is safe and I can take more to help myself.
But this usually leads to serious damage rather than help. People with kidney or liver problems have problems metabolizing and excreting the drugs properly, resulting in much higher toxic levels of these medications, even if they are taken at recommended regular doses. Many OTC meds even in small amounts may not be appropriate for people with heart disease, stroke or diabetes.
Some of the over the counter medications have abuse potential like Dextromethorphan, Pseudoephedrine, Dimenhydrinate etc. found in cough/cold and sleep inducing medications. Many people are already on some prescription medications or take a combination of over the counter medications, which increases the risk for serious drug drug interactions, where one drug increases the blood levels of the other either by decreasing its breakdown into less harmful compounds or decreasing its elimination from the body.
Some OTC meds have fillers or dyes which may cause allergic reactions in some predisposed individuals. And then there are some OTC meds which declare one main use while having two to three different drugs combined in one pill. For example, many sleep inducing drugs also have acetaminophen and while people use it primarily for sleep, they are many times unaware that they are also ingesting acetaminophen that they don’t need or which might be bad for them.
There are countless OTC meds which if used improperly can have devastating results, I’ll just mention few:
- Ibuprofen, commonly sold as Advil or Motrin; effective for pain and fever but can also cause damage to our gastrointestinal tract even causing life-threatening bleeding. Can also cause kidney and sometimes liver damage. The upper limit dose for people with normal kidney and liver functions is 2400 mg per day.
- Naproxen, commonly sold as Aleve; this belongs to similar family as Ibuprofen but is longer acting, requiring less frequent dosing. It carries the same side effect profile as Ibuprofen. Upper limit dose for people with normal kidney and liver functions is 1000 mg per day.
- Acetaminophen, commonly sold as Tylenol; Helpful for mild pain and fever. Can cause serious liver damage/ failure and sometimes kidney damage. Upper limit dose for people with normal kidney and liver functions is 4000 mg per day.
- Dextromethorphan/Guaifenesin, commonly sold as Mucinex DM or Robitussin; Helpful for cough, cold symptoms. Can cause severe dizziness and drowsiness with addiction and abuse potential.
- Pseudoephedrine; part of decongestant medications. Can cause heart problems even a heart attack, specially in people with preexisting heart diseases.
- Omeprazole, commonly sold as Prilosec; Helpful for acid reflux. Can cause vitamin deficiencies, increased risk for fractures and infections like C. Diff and pneumonia if used for a prolonged period of time.
- Diphenhydramine, commonly sold as Benadryl; Used for allergies and sleep. Can cause confusion, low blood pressure , fast or irregular heart rate. Also has abuse and addiction potential.
- Multiple Laxatives and Stool softeners; Can cause excessive diarrhea leading to dehydration and serious water and electrolyte (Potassium, sodium, magnesium) imbalances which can cause death.
Now all of these medications are really helpful and beneficial if they are taken appropriately following insert instructions on an as needed basis for a short period of time. You should always tell your health care provider about their usage. We can safely and effectively help ourselves by taking these easy, common sense steps and precautions and avoid ending up in the ER.
Dr. Sayed Shah is a Board-Certified Integrative Medicine/Functional Medical Doctor and the co-founder of Mandala Integrative Medicine.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!