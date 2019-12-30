START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Productivity does not happen with Fancy Planners

I know there is hype out there, and it has to do with getting these pretty planners. I know they probably looked like a great holiday gift idea, and my apologies if you received or gave one out as a gift. But tell me the truth, have they worked for you? Or did you have to buy the three others that go with the set to feel super duper organized?

You know the ones, they are color-coded, with inspirational quotes, tabs, and stickers! They even make you feel like, for the first time in your life, you can follow through with your plan, based on all of the color tabs and post-its you have just added to each column! In my experience, the more I have invested in these things, the more time I have spent in planning and decorating, rather than doing the real stuff I wanted to accomplish. Wouldn’t a simple notebook or even the notes section on your smartphone suffice in producing the same result?