START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Productivity does not happen with Fancy Planners

I know there is hype out there, and it has to do with getting these pretty planners. I know they probably looked like a great holiday gift idea, and my apologies if you received or gave one out as a gift. But tell me the truth, have they worked for you? Or did you have to buy the three others that go with the set to feel super duper organized?
You know the ones, they are color-coded, with inspirational quotes, tabs, and stickers! They even make you feel like, for the first time in your life, you can follow through with your plan, based on all of the color tabs and post-its you have just added to each column! In my experience, the more I have invested in these things, the more time I have spent in planning and decorating, rather than doing the real stuff I wanted to accomplish. Wouldn’t a simple notebook or even the notes section on your smartphone suffice in producing the same result?
I run across these Ferrari of planners on Instagram all the time. I think you know what I am talking about when I mention the name Passion Planners. They look like the perfect accessory to whatever one’s goals are. Does the question become, are they the gateway to reaching one’s goals? My guess is probably not. If you pay attention to people like Bill Gates or Warren Buffett, they don’t plan out their days too much. Yes, I know, maybe billionaires have a lot more time on their hands than the rest of us (they don’t), but my guess would be they have a handle on productivity and managing time. These guys, among other leaders, are always reading, running multi-billion dollar companies, and still making time to enjoy their lives while still being incredibly productive. So what’s the difference between them and us? They found something that gives them a sense of purpose. So there is no other option than to create and make space to complete and prioritize their to do’s.
The number one reason that my clients come to me is to identify their purpose. The second is to find ways to prioritize their time more efficiently. Many people tell me how busy they are. These people are so busy that they put off the things that they want and need to accomplish because they are tackling all of the “easy” stuff first. How productive are you when you are “busy”? Being busy for me is answering emails and text messages. It’s returning phone calls, attending and scheduling team meetings, and posting on social media, deciding with whom I am going to my coffees and lunches. Being busy always makes us sound important, but are we being genuinely efficient with our time? Is the hard stuff getting done?
To-do lists are great, to a point, but they never seem to lead me to where I want to go. The problem with to-do lists is they are never-ending; it’s like being on a perpetual treadmill or dancing on peanut butter. Again, I am busy doing something, but am I getting anywhere? Am I avoiding the thing that needs to be a top priority? That thing that will take the most of my time? Yes, I can tick off my to-do list and feel very proud at the end of the day:
• Made my bed
• Exercised this morning
• Answered Emails/Emptied my inbox
• Bought snacks for daughter
• Talked to friend about an issue
• Caught up on bills
• Responded to all text messages
• Called clients
• Face-to-Face with Clients
• Cooked dinner
OK, I might have been productive as I was busy, but what did I accomplish? I’m working through lunches on most days and staying late, but again, do I feel like I truly accomplished what I intended to do when I started the day? I didn’t have time to work out, which always makes me feel like my world is upside down, no matter how much I intend to accomplish. I know you might be saying to me, then how should I schedule my day? For starters, I would start by aligning myself with the bigger picture. What do I want more of in my life? What is my big-picture vision and goals? What is it that I want to accomplish in my life? Once I can identify the bigger picture, I can align myself with the day to day activities.
Now even if this is not in your current position at work, perhaps this is something you can do on your time. This is where clarity happens. Asking yourself: “Was it more important for me to spend 30 minutes talking about my holiday with my co-worker, then tending to that presentation that needs to be completed by the end of the day?" “Am I avoiding scheduling that meeting with my boss?” Instead, I get lost in answering my emails, and I decide to schedule my lunch and coffee appointments for the month. Even if you are a stay-at-home mother reading this, I see you, friend. Which task do you tackle first? Are you even on the to-do list? (Workout, shower, rest, ask for help)?
One of my bigger goals for the past year has been finishing a book I have been working on and traveling more for speaking engagements, but because of my to-do list, I found myself making excuses as to why it wasn’t getting done. Here’s the thing, if you genuinely want to accomplish the thing, your priorities will shift. Those daily coffee meet-ups will decrease. You will make yourself a priority and wake up earlier so you can work out, meditate, and map out your day, starting with the “thing” you have been putting off.
Isn’t it time to be intentional with your days, your weeks, your months AND your years? Busy-ness equals avoidance. Planning equals execution and taking control of your life! As you go into your day today, what is something that you can implement? The New Year is just two days away. Why not get a head start? Once you decide, things can change, watch! They WILL change!!
Wishing you a productive and intentional 2020, friends!!
Need help in putting your 2020 goals into action?Email me at ru@coachrumaisa.com.
Rumaisa Rahman Khawaja is a Certified Coach in Social Emotional Intelligence for Leadership and Coaching. She is a First Generation Indian American who grew up with a mother diagnosed with schizophrenia and depression. Khawaja helps people achieve dynamic, positive changes in their lives by providing them with meaningful tools they can implement day-to-day to maximize life and relationships.