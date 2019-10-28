Imagine a world without caring, generosity, selflessness, philanthropy.
The Genesis Foundation and Genesis Philanthropy would rather not imagine that world, nor live in such a place.
During National Philanthropy Month in November, Genesis Health System will continue celebrating 150 years of community service. This year Genesis employees have practiced 30 days of caring, donated to raise more than $100,000 in flood relief, and donated thousands of school supplies. Genesis recently earned a Communitas Award for Excellence in Community Service for the variety of 150th anniversary projects.
Not just in our 150th year, but every year the communities served by Genesis and our employees support Genesis Foundation initiatives to improve the health and wellness of our families, friends and neighbors.
The donation of time, talent and treasure not only benefits others, there are also wellness reasons why you should give and volunteer.
Giving feels good
The Cleveland Clinic cites giving and volunteerism as a boost to physical and mental health. Health benefits associated with giving include:
- Lower blood pressure
- Increase self-esteem
- Less depression
- Lower stress levels
- Longer life
- Greater happiness
In a University of California, Berkley study, people 55 years and older who volunteered for two or more organizations were 44 percent less likely to die over a five-year period than those who didn’t volunteer, even when exercise, general health and habits like smoking were considered.
Science proves that connecting with others, creating a world of generosity, giving of yourself and living a life of philanthropy is a necessary part of the human experience. In fact, the word philanthropy means "love of humankind" and loving humankind indeed brings joy and health!
Teach your children well
Now that we understand the importance of helping others, why not share this great joy with your children. During National Philanthropy Month, we ask for adults to spend time with the young people in your life to introduce them to giving and caring.
What can kids do?
What could Carson King, a regular young man in Iowa with a funny sign he showed during the pregame of a big college football game, accomplish with lots of help? He could and did raise $3 million for an Iowa children’s hospital.
What can a child do to learn the importance of giving to others?
Children can start by giving of themselves. They can rake leaves for a neighbor who can’t, mow their yard, shovel snow, cook a meal for an elderly person, or design a piece of art and give it away.
Children can give possessions. They can give unused or lightly used toys and clothes to a daycare. They can collect their change for a not-for-profit, collect bath items when they stay in a hotel and give them to a shelter, collect food items for a pantry. They can carry extra school supplies for a classmate who needs them.
Children can give their time. Volunteer opportunities are always around us if we pay attention. A child can set up a donation box for clothes, food items, books, games, or toys without investing anything more than their minutes and hours.
They can create. They can bake for a sale, or take books they’ve already read and place them in “little libraries’’ so others can enjoy them. They can start a social media fundraising campaign for a good cause, start their own foundation or a memorial fund to benefit a hospital the way Carson King did, even if they raise $3 instead of $3 million.
Acts of charity and kindness by children can be small or large. They can be family projects, or individual projects. But along the way, children will be learning compassion, selflessness, social skills of being around adults and caring about their community. They will make connections that will ensure our community is safer, healthier and happier.