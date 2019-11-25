START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Why positive habits don't stick

I skip doing mindful eating habits a few days out of the week. What was once five workouts per week, become three, then one, then none at all. I quickly try and keep the momentum going, but it doesn't work. What happened? Am I a total failure in life that has no willpower whatsoever? The self talk turns from positive to that nagging voice that says "I told you this would never work out. Here we go again!"

Here's the reality, we are all resistant to change — no matter whether it's for the better or, the worse. Our mind and body tend to want to stay the same, no matter what. Yes, our brain is large, however, a majority of our brain is our comfort zone. This is our memory. The things that we learned from our early years such as speech, riding a bike, driving a car, brushing our teeth. Our daily routines. So there you have it. You and I are naturally resistant to change. Should we give up, then, and never adopt a growthful habit again? Of course not!

If you take your finger right now, and rub it on the middle of your forehead, that right there is where possibilities are created. New positive habits are formed. This is called the frontal lobe.

