START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Why positive habits don't stick

One of my favorite all-time self help books is this old school classic called "Mastery" by George Leonard. I encourage anyone to read it because it draws on Zen philosophy and the author's personal experiences with martial arts.
In the book, Leonard discusses why it's so hard to make long-lasting habits. We have all been there. We read a book, or gear up for a new year, and make these hefty goals. Perhaps you struggle with a regular fitness routine. Or maybe you want to have less screen time. Or perhaps it can be as simple as, I plan to make sure all of the dishes are washed before I go to bed. I have now told my friends and family these goals. I mean, I bought a new planner. I have written it down. I buy all of the organic fruit I can think of to make that smoothie for breakfast every morning.
I decided to blast this mindful eating habit on Facebook. People are high-fiving me and telling me what great job as the pounds come off. Life feels good, and I feel good about where life is going. I feel unstoppable, and I think to myself, hey, if I can hack this growthful habit, what else I can accomplish? I start thinking bigger. How about signing up for a triathlon? I go strong for a week, feeling so good, that I enter week two like I'm killing it! Then, I get that dreaded phone call from school that my daughter has a fever. (I'm not speaking from my own personal experience AT ALL). Or, this week I have three events to go to, so my sleep schedule has been thrown off. From that very moment, POOF, my sacred schedule and goals go out the window!
I skip doing mindful eating habits a few days out of the week. What was once five workouts per week, become three, then one, then none at all. I quickly try and keep the momentum going, but it doesn't work. What happened? Am I a total failure in life that has no willpower whatsoever? The self talk turns from positive to that nagging voice that says "I told you this would never work out. Here we go again!"
Here's the reality, we are all resistant to change — no matter whether it's for the better or, the worse. Our mind and body tend to want to stay the same, no matter what. Yes, our brain is large, however, a majority of our brain is our comfort zone. This is our memory. The things that we learned from our early years such as speech, riding a bike, driving a car, brushing our teeth. Our daily routines. So there you have it. You and I are naturally resistant to change. Should we give up, then, and never adopt a growthful habit again? Of course not!
If you take your finger right now, and rub it on the middle of your forehead, that right there is where possibilities are created. New positive habits are formed. This is called the frontal lobe.
But first you have to exercise it by trying something new each day. According to MIT neuroscientists, a small region of the brain is the prefrontal cortex, where most thought and planning occurs. It is responsible for moment-by-moment control of which habits are switched on at a given time.
According to Leonard, we should always be looking to do small steps. With small steps, comes small changes, which leads to longer lasting results. How much resistance can your body or mind take when trying to achieve a goal? When a marathoner tries to lower his/her mile times, she must see how much pain can she take without hurting or injuring herself. It's OK to take one step back to take two steps forward. With any change, one must be kind to myself in the process.
So when adopting a growthful habit, I am intentional about making incremental changes as a guide to help me along the way. You do not want to push yourself too hard when attempting to create a new habit because you will more than likely crash. A term that I like to use is "rubber-banding." You make these huge positive strides, and then you snap back even harder. So create those realistic attainable goals for yourself as you enter this holiday season. These are not just physical goals, but being mindful of where you currently are, and where you would like to go.
To learn more, visit: http://news.mit.edu/2012/understanding-how-brains-control-our-habits-1029
Rumaisa Rahman Khawaja is a Certified Coach in Social Emotional Intelligence for Leadership and Coaching. She is a First Generation Indian American who grew up with a mother diagnosed with schizophrenia and depression. Khawaja helps people achieve dynamic, positive changes in their lives by providing them with meaningful tools they can implement day-to-day to maximize life and relationships.