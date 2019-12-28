Tips to stay safe on the ice

Ice fishing has come a long ways since the days of when a person would cut a hole in the ice with an ax or spud, and drop a line in by hand. Now days there are all sorts of shelters, rods/reels, line and electronics, that are all geared towards cold weather angling.
Here are a few tips to make the experience a little safer and enjoyable.
Safety
The biggest tip is to be safe in every aspect of the sport.
This is what the Iowa DNR has to say about ice thickness:
- A minimum of four inches of quality ice is recommended for fishing and at least five inches for snowmobiles and ATVs.
- There is no such thing as 100 percent safe ice.
- Don’t go out alone.
- There could be pockets of thin ice or places where ice recently formed, so it would be wise to check ice thickness as you go out.
- Ice thickness is not uniform on any body of water. Things like current and springs slow ice growth. Rocks, trees or docks that poke through the ice will conduct heat and make the ice around it less stable.
- Avoid off-colored snow or ice. It is usually a sign of weakness.
- The insulating effect of snow slows down the freezing process.
- Severe cuts caused by uncovered drill blades, or spud ends are another danger. People will either put their hand on them by mistake or fall on the blade. I’ve had two pairs of gloves slit by blades, which means try avoiding bare hands having exposure to this danger. One incident was related to me where a gentleman fell on his uncovered hand auger blade as he was walking to another spot, and slit his face wide open, requiring a trip to the ER and stitches.
- In the same line of thought, be careful of hooks. Cold hands can be numb, and hooks can become imbedded much more quickly and deeper before an angler realizes what happens. Always hook the lure back up to the “keeper” on the rod.
- On bare ice, wear some sort of cleats or chains. This will help reduce the risk of falling, and dig in a little better when drilling a hole.
Staying warm
- Carry extra clothing in the vehicle just in case there is a problem where wetness occurs. This can cause hypothermia faster than anything else.
- Hand warmers can also be used to help in preventing hypothermia, whether by staying warm otherwise, or if a person falls through the ice. In this case some of the larger warmers are good to have to place inside with the fresh change of clothing.
- Even if a fresh set of clothing is used, don’t go back on the ice. Get the body temperature back up. If it is too severe have a friend take you to the hospital, or call 911. Hypothermia is serious and not worth risking for the sake of fishing.
- Remember to layer your clothing. Over my shirt I will wear a sweatshirt, fleece vest, jacket and Vexilar Tundra Bibs, or replace jacket/vest portion with a Vexilar jersey hoodie. In extreme cold conditions a Vexilar Cold Snap Parka is the top layer.
- Hands and feet are always a problem. For the feet try wearing two layers of socks or a pair like Danner Merino Wool Crew Socks with a pair of pack boots that have the laces somewhat loose, which allows for more circulation, and build-up and storage of heat. For the hands there are many good gloves on the market geared towards ice fishing — check out Fish Monkey’s Yeti Ice Fishing Gloves. Hand warmers placed inside the gloves are very helpful. I use the rechargeable battery operated Zippo that have a “bean” shape.
Batteries
A major part of ice fishing equipment is related to batteries. My Vexilar is on 99% of the time, so the battery gets a good workout.
According to Tom Zenanko of Vexilar, and host of Ice Fishing Today, “Our biggest problem here at Vexilar is battery charging. Most people do not charge after every use, or feel they need to run the battery down to zero before charging and this is 100% wrong. These are lead batteries not NiCads. If you do not disconnect the battery terminals on your Pro Packs or shut off your Ultra Pack when you are not using it, in 37 days the battery is drained to zero from the battery status indicator. When you connect the charger, the battery is so dead, the charger does not know there is a battery in the system and the red light does not come on. The charger stays green but when it is plugged in the status indicator reads 100% since the charger itself is now powering the system.
"When a battery is completely drained, as mentioned above, there are only two things you can do. Try to get it to take a charge again or get a new battery. One method is to let the battery rest with the charger on for 24 hours. The light on the charger will be green, but we hope that something is trickling into the battery and holding. After 24 hours unplug the charger and plug it in again, if the red light comes on, there is a good chance you can save the battery, if not, well, let’s say — you are shot out of luck.”
Bait
Bait, live or prepared, will freeze. Try finding a warm spot to keep it — an insulated cooler, or inside a parka pocket with a hand warmer will work well. Placing a hand warmer along with the bait inside the side pocket of a Frabill Softbag, and keeping the bag inside the shelter as much as possible, can provide good warmth.
Crappie Nibbles can sometimes become hardened. If this happens try dampening a small piece of paper towel, squeezing out the extra water, and placing it in the jar or as a cover and hold it in place with the screwed down lid.
Another thing you can do with the hardened bait, or ones that have been over softened is use them for chum, where regulations permit. Take the Nibbles and place them in a pores cloth, making a “tea bag” with 1 or 2 split shot inside to give it weight. Add some Kick’N Crappie to give it even more attraction. Tie a piece of line on the bag, and drop it to just above the depth where fish are being seen on your flasher. The Nibbles will milk into the water, especially when giving it an occasional dipping motion. Don’t leave it in the hole as it can become entangled with your fishing line.
Rods/reels/line
A big problem that anglers have is sticking their rod/reel combos in a bucket, and having them tangled. A few years ago I solved this problem by going to a Frabill Rod Safe. This is a lightweight, foam filled case that is the equivalent to a rod locker in a bass boat. I carry four pre-rigged Frabill Ice Hunter spinning outfits and one telescoping 54-inch Jiggler Long Rod so that they are all separated.
If there are freeze-up problems try some Blakemore Reel Magic. Spray the rod guides and line. Anglers using floats can try spraying them with the Reel Magic or coating them in cooking oil from time to time.
For more information visit these websites: www.iowadnr.gov; www.vexilar.com; www.frabill.com; www.customjigs.com and www.ttiblakemore.com.
I’m sure many anglers have some very beneficial tips in their own “bag of tricks.” These have been just a few that will hopefully help in some way make for a safer and more enjoyable time on the ice.