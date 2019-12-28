Tips to stay safe on the ice

Batteries

According to Tom Zenanko of Vexilar, and host of Ice Fishing Today, “Our biggest problem here at Vexilar is battery charging. Most people do not charge after every use, or feel they need to run the battery down to zero before charging and this is 100% wrong. These are lead batteries not NiCads. If you do not disconnect the battery terminals on your Pro Packs or shut off your Ultra Pack when you are not using it, in 37 days the battery is drained to zero from the battery status indicator. When you connect the charger, the battery is so dead, the charger does not know there is a battery in the system and the red light does not come on. The charger stays green but when it is plugged in the status indicator reads 100% since the charger itself is now powering the system.