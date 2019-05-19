For a few hours on Thursday, things seemed almost back to normal. More businesses were re-opening after the devastating flood. River Drive in Davenport was road-block-free all the way from Bettendorf to downtown, and Moline’s River Drive was mostly open except for a small stretch along Ben Butterworth Parkway.
The sun was out, the weather was warm, and life looked a bit like it was returning to normal for the companies, residents, volunteers, cities, counties and commuters whose lives have been altered by this unprecedented flood.
And then on Thursday night, it started to rain.
By mid-morning Friday, the City of Davenport announced not only was it suspending cleanup efforts, it warned that temporary flood barriers that have been removed over the past week may have to go back up. Folks all over the Quad-Cities stopped emptying sandbags and started filling them again.
Sadly, for the time being, it’s back to gray skies and another risk of flooding with rain in the forecast throughout this week. The weather is fickle in Iowa, and whether it floods again – and how high it might go – only Mother Nature knows.
But as we chatted Friday with city officials, business leaders and aid groups, we couldn’t help but be inspired, again, by the community spirit, teamwork and goodwill that’s been spread these past few weeks. It’s certainly true here in the Quad-Cities that the worst can sometimes bring out our best.
Tens of thousands of dollars have been collected to put toward recovery efforts. From the city council to the federal government and everywhere in between, aid and emergency-response have been swift. Low-interest federal loans have been made available to businesses that were directly affected by floodwaters – plus businesses that weren’t directly affected but still lost revenue from decreased sales.
Especially impressive have been the stories of neighbors helping neighbors, businesses helping their own competitors stave off water or find work for employees not receiving a paycheck, and the overwhelming Quad-City spirit shown by community groups and some of the region’s most prominent businesses and leaders.
It continues. Flood Fest, a benefit concert planned for June 7 at the RiverCenter in Davenport, is expected to be a major fundraiser for the downtown businesses. Other recovery funds are focused on homeowners – if you’re in need, there are people working now to raise money. If you can give, please do so.
The kinds of efforts will reap massive dividends when all is said and done, and it shouldn’t be all that surprising to see our community come together. It’s what Quad-City residents do.
Still, much about the Flood of 2019 sets it apart from some of the worst of our previous natural disasters.
This flood topped 1993’s as the highest on record, but back in ’93, almost nobody lived downtown Davenport. Now, about 1,500 residences (and climbing) are occupied downtown.
Remember the city’s downtown business district also is different. This time around, the floods hit more than $500 million in new economic downtown development that’s popped up since 2000. Kyle Carter, the executive director for the Downtown Davenport Partnership, noted three businesses had grand openings planned for the week the flood barriers failed.
Remember the National Guard being deployed in 1993? That didn’t happen to the same extent. No one has been seriously hurt – despite tsunami-like conditions when the flood barrier failed, sending cars floating and people literally running for their lives. And there have been no reports of flood-related thefts.
Perhaps the biggest difference is how Davenport approaches floods. Stung by 1993 and the lesser but nearly annual spring flooding, the city began using HESCO barriers, a brand-name temporary flood-wall system, to selectively create buffers around potential flood points.
Major questions remain about why those failed this time, especially since their manufacturer claims they were sound. City officials have suspected the ground under the barriers may have eroded, triggering the breach, but inspections have shown that was not the case, according to Carter. Surely, such prolonged water pressure against the barriers played a role – one of the many records this flood set was for days above flood stage.
And what was known about the stability of these barriers before the breach? Did officials give residents and shop owners enough warning? With scientists predicting floods of this scale will come with more frequency, as we stated previously there must be a serious investigation into what went wrong – and, more importantly, whether these barriers remain the best option going forward.
The same discussion needs to happen around a permanent flood wall. There are good arguments for and against, but times clearly have changed since the last time the city had a serious debate about a permanent barrier. As painful as it may be, it’s time to revisit the issue.
Those discussions can come later, once our cities can finally pivot from fighting back water and the Flood of 2019 comes to an end. For now, our primary focus remains on the immediate needs of the victims, and as a newspaper, our role in helping the community.
We’re thankful to see that remains a focus, too, for so many others in our Quad-Cities.