Four years ago Iowa shared the embarrassing distinction, with Mississippi and Vermont, of never having sent a woman to Congress.
Nor had we ever elected a woman governor.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, broke the congressional barrier in 2014. And Tuesday night, Gov. Kim Reynolds became the first woman elected by Iowa voters to be the state's chief executive.
Reynolds who became governor after Terry Branstad left to join the Trump administration, defeated Democrat Fred Hubbell on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Cindy Axne and state Rep. Abby Finkenauer, both Democrats, swept into office with solid victories over U.S. Reps. David Young and Rod Blum.
Axne and Finkenauer will become the first women from Iowa ever to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.
With their wins, now half of Iowa’s congressional delegation will be made up of women. And with Reynolds' victory, women will continue to occupy some of the top spots in state government.
Speaker Linda Upmeyer presides over the House while Sen. Janet Peterson is the leader of Democrats in the Senate.
Taken together, this is a remarkable turnaround for a state that went 168 years without sending a woman to Washington, D.C.
Make no mistake, there is still a good-old-boy network in state government. The shameful harassment of Kirsten Anderson is proof of that. Not to mention the actions by former Iowa Finance Authority Director Dave Jamison. And we have yet to see how Democrats will handle the return of Sen. Nate Boulton, the Des Moines Democrat who dropped out of his party's gubernatorial primary last year after allegations of sexual misconduct prior to his election surfaced.
Petersen pledged a full investigation if Boulton didn’t resign from the Senate, and he refused to do so.
Still, Tuesday night seems to have been a turning point for Iowa, and not just in the high profile races we mentioned.
The Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University reported Wednesday that 45 women will serve in the state legislature next year, a record. Women will now make up 30 percent of the legislature, the center says.
Among the new lawmakers will be Chris Cournoyer, a Republican who won in Senate District 49, which includes Clinton County and part of Scott County. Re-elected Tuesday, without opposition, also were area state Reps. Cindy Winckler, Monica Kurth and Phyllis Thede, all Democrats.
Maggie Tinsman, the former state senator from Bettendorf who blazed trails here by being the first woman elected to the Scott County Board of Supervisors, says that Tuesday's victories are not only inspiring for the progress they show. But, she adds, they also will serve as an incentive for other women who want to run in the future.
Tinsman is a founder of the group 50/50 by 2020, which is trying to elect more women to office.
"Women have started to get a little more confident in being able to win, and this will give them a lot more" confidence, Tinsman said Wednesday.
Speaking about the governor's win, along with the Axne and Finkenauer victories, Tinsman adds these candidates won, in large part, because they clearly explained their records, who they are and what they wanted to accomplish for Iowans.
As a result, she said, Iowans saw the value in casting their lot with them.
"I think this is very exciting to see," she said.