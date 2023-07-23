Our great country is at a crossroad which frankly is a sad position to be in.

Both Democrats and Republicans have current leaders in which one is the current president and the other is our past president. Both of these gentlemen need go sit on a beach and let someone that has a rational mind run this great country.

It is absolutely amazing to me that other senior leaders in both parties think either one of the above mentioned men should be president of the United States.

The other issue which may even be more of a problem is "life long" politicians. Term limits need to be established at all levels of state and federal government. Being in a political position was never intended to be a life long and apparently very lucrative career.

We all need to vote, but we need to vote for the person, female/male, that has the values of our country in mind, not the values of their political parties which both have too many flaws to count.

Bob Horton

Andalusia