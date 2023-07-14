The city council has decided to bring the Colona canal crossing project up again. Cleveland Road bottlenecks with traffic from the interstate and Wolfe Road and all the additions out that direction. The canal crossing, north side would be S. 3rd Street to Colona Road left or right turn. A right turn takes you across the tracks to Broadway Street, toward the Legion.

I lived on that corner for six years; traffic backup there is crazy. Southside takes you on Greenway Avenue through Green Park Addition with five avenues up to Route 84.

None of the above streets and avenues have sidewalks. Walkers, joggers, bikers and grade school kids will have to compete with this new traffic from out of town for the roadway.

When traffic backs up on both sides of the tracks on Cleveland Road and Colona Road, they are impatient, and they will use the crossing to hurry to the next crossing or back to Route 84. This will make new traffic through two quiet neighborhoods, Old Colona and Green Park Addition. There is no way for grade school kids to get to Colona Grade School without using these routes.

No one in their right mind who has a child in Colona Grade School and lives in these two neighborhoods would vote for this project, so why would they do that to you and your child?

George McDanel

Colona