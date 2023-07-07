One of the best ways to celebrate our nation’s independence is recognize the freedoms we have enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution. The God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness belong to all human persons, but, unfortunately, are lacking in so much of our world today.

We have known for decades that our immigration system is broken, and Congress has been unable/unwilling to act for too long. Way too long. We have to insist they act to protect immigrants with legislation like H.R. 1511 Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929 (Registry Bill), H.R. 4170 & S. 2038 Lifting Immigrant Families Through Benefits Access Restoration Act (LIFT the BAR Act), H.R. 1325 Asylum Seeker Worker Authorization Act of 2023 that could help boost immigrant families and create a better future for our children.

This work calls for bipartisanship in Congress to support immigrant parents and children! It is long overdue, and we owe it to persons seeking the freedoms that our forebearers did almost 350 years ago.

Sister Mary V. Rehmann, CHM

Davenport