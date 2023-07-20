I must confess I am confused by the evangelical voters in Iowa. These voters are a large percentage of Republican Iowa voters. I thought that these voters were followers of Jesus. If you are watching what is happening at the state level in Des Moines, that does not appear to be true.

Jesus asked his followers to “Love your neighbor as yourself.” I don’t see the Republicans following that tenet of Christianity. We have seen mostly hate legislation toward specific groups of Iowans. Apparently, Republicans want to deny many of us the right to make choices. It appears they lean toward an autocratic form of government. Rather than one person making the decisions for all, one political party makes the decisions for all.

In my religious upbringing, I learned that each of us was created in God’s image and endowed with free will. It appears Republicans want to take away our God given right.

Republican rule has not made life better for Iowans. A recent study found life expectancy in red states is two years less than that of blue states. We can expect more infant and maternal mortality in Iowa as a result of fewer OB-GYN doctors in the state.

Evangelical voters do not appear to take the words of Jesus into account when voting for representation. Those who believe each person is a child of God with free will should vote to maintain that gift.

Faith Endresen

Davenport