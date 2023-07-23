It’s apparent to me we have an unequal justice system.

Example 1: The presidential records act passed in 1978 defines the management and custody of presidential records.

The only case involving the act was against Bill Clinton for some audio tapes he had in a sock drawer. The judge Berman Jackson ruled in the Clinton Sock Drawer Decision that the responsibility to classify records "is left solely to the president." This is the only precedent covering the presidential records act.

Biden, on the other hand, is not allowed confidential material when serving as a senator. He is covered as vice president under the presidential records act. He had confidential material stored in three different places. Only Trump is indicted.

Example 2: The DOJ knew the Hunter Bidden laptop was real before the 2020 election. The FBI withheld that information from the public.

Example 3: The FBI knew the Biden family has created over 20 LLCs suspected as money laundering companies. Yet they did not investigate.

Example 4: Hunter Biden gets a slap on the wrist for not paying taxes on $2 million. Yet Ivanka Trump was sued by the District of Columbia for overpaying for events at the Trump International Hotel. They paid a $750,000 settlement agreement. The agreement says the case is being resolved "to avoid the cost, burden, and risks of further litigation" and that the organizations "dispute these allegations on numerous grounds and deny having engaged in any wrongdoing or unlawful conduct."

There are more examples.

Jim Turner

Fenton, Illinois

Editors Note: The examples included in this letter are claims from two IRS whistleblowers. And, The AP reports that the $750,000 resolved a lawsuit that alleged Donald Trump’s businesses and inaugural committee overpaid for events at his hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process.