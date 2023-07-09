Throughout most of my life, the Supreme Court has been mostly liberal leaning. During those years conservatives constantly whined and complained.

They threatened to pack the court with more conservative justices. The Republican minority leader of the Senate stood on the steps of the Supreme Court and threatened new liberal justices by name. The Republican attorney general allowed protesters to protest and threaten new justices in front of their homes in violation of federal law.

Conservative members of congress and the residents of the White House called for impeachment and defunding the security of liberal justices. They encouraged ignoring court decisions with which they disagreed. Despicably undemocratic behavior wouldn’t you agree? Oh wait.

Larry Stone

Rock Island