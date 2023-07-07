As a retired nurse I have followed the articles on Tori Bowie, the Olympic athlete who tragically passed away in May, (according to) your opinion piece on racism in healthcare. I find it difficult to believe that an educated woman going for prenatal care which involves monitoring weight, urinalysis, and vital signs was what happened to Tori.
Tori was 5’9” and at 9 months pregnancy weighed 96 lbs. at her autopsy. At her home in Winter Garden, Florida, there is a health-care center that provides free health care. It seems to me that Tori wasn’t facing racism but a mental health problem that was overlooked by those closest to her.,
Ann Fallon
Bettendorf