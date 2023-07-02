The only real credit limit ceiling is when no one will loan you any money because they don't believe you will be able to pay off the loan.

The current credit limit ceiling is a meaningless arbitrary figure created by politicians because they lack the courage in common sense to balance taxes and spending to achieve a balance budget.

Cutting taxes and hamper the Internal Revenue Service's ability to collect taxes is not a common sense way to reduce the deficit.

Until voters realize that taxes are the revenue the government uses to provide the services that benefit them, and others may need more help than they do, the situation will not be improved.

Richard Lausen

Davenport