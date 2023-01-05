Opponents for state's attorney, Cunningham and Copley, will team up for Dinkins prosecution

The two candidates who squared off for Scott County Attorney in November’s election will team up to prosecute the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Breasia Terrell.

Republican Kelly Cunningham won the 2022 Scott County Attorney’s race, defeating Democratic candidate Caleb Copley to replace Mike Walton as he retired after a 15-year tenure as the county’s top prosecutor.

Cunningham confirmed Tuesday she will lead the prosecution of Henry Earl Dinkins, the man who is charged in the disappearance and killing of 10-year-old Breasia in July of 2020. Copley, who was working on the case before the election, asked Cunningham to remain on as an assistant prosecutor.

The teaming of former political foes comes after Cunningham also announced Assistant County Attorney Amy Devine has taken an extended leave of absence from the office to, in Cunningham’s words, “rest and travel the country.”

Devine was Walton’s lead prosecutor on the Dinkins case.

His murder trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 8 in Linn County District Court in Cedar Rapids. He is being held in the Marshall County Jail in Marshalltown.

“I think I can come up to speed on the trial fairly easily in that time,” Cunningham said. “It is eight months and that should be enough time.”

Judge Henry Latham made the decision to delay the trial in early October 2022, granting a request filed by Dinkins’ attorneys, Chad and Jennifer Frese, in order to “ ... allow them adequate time to prepare.” Walton filed a resistance to the motion.

In arguing against the continuance, Walton pointed to the fact six previous continuances were granted in the case. Two of those requests were made by Dinkins’ defense teams and were not opposed by Walton.

While the delay will give her time to get up to speed, Cunningham said, the continuance also “made sense” for the trial’s integrity and from a defense standpoint.

“As a prosecutor, you want the defense to do the best job it can do,” she said. “What almost always happens is a defendant will file for post-conviction relief on the grounds of incompetent defense.

“It is then the prosecutor’s job to defend those defense attorneys. You want to know they did the best job possible. And I can say, specifically in this case, the defense needed more time with discovery.”

Cunningham, who specialized in prosecuting drug crimes while serving as Muscatine County Assistant Attorney over the course of the last two years, has previous experience in murder cases.

A Bettendorf resident, Cunningham previously worked for the Scott County Attorney’s office from 1993 to 2016.

The greatest challenge, she said, will be “navigating the emotions and fear” that come with a murder prosecution.

“I’m someone who has the emotional strength and experience to guide the family, the witnesses, and the community through the process of trying this case,” she said. “I have experience preparing witnesses and helping them have the confidence needed to testify. I think that is something family members and the community will see.”

Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Breasia’s death. Each charge is a Class A felony that carries a mandatory prison sentence of life without parole.

The girl last was seen either late July 9 or early July 10 of 2020. She spent the night with her brother — Dinkins’ son whom he had with Breasia’s mother — at Dinkins’ home during the time period she disappeared. Her remains were discovered March 22, 2021, near DeWitt, and her identity was confirmed on March 31.

The charges against Dinkins were announced May 5, 2021, in a news conference.