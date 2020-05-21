Orion schools postpone annual summer work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WHAT WE KNOW: Each summer, Orion schools work on various projects using the 1-cent school facilities sales tax.

WHAT'S NEW: School board members on Wednesday approved the administration's recommendation to postpone a number of summer projects out of concern that sales tax revenue will be a lot lower. "I think it's going to be significantly less with so many businesses closed," Superintendent Joe Blessman said. The district is putting off plans to put metal roofs on buildings by the football/soccer fields, resurface parking lots and replace ceiling tile in the high school commons. Still on the schedule for work this summer is painting, carpeting the high school library-computer lab, putting in a drop ceiling at the grade school and $100,000 worth of life-safety work at the high school.

The district is using a $60,000 CARES Act grant to buy more Chromebooks, partly in case there is a need for e-learning in the 2020-21 school year. Blessman said the district had enough Chromebooks to send home with students for e-learning this year, but of those 600 or 700 doesn't know how many will come back needing to be replaced. They have limited life expectancy in general.

WHAT'S NEXT: The last day of e-learning is May 22 and students will pick up their belongings from lockers and desks next week at staggered times, calling ahead for a time to get them. Blessman said a general call to teachers to help with passing things back to students drew an overwhelming response. "We had to tell people we don't need that many," he said, noting teachers wanted the contact with students. "We did not have a shortage of volunteers."

— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com

