Others receive awards for design, education

In addition to Amy Kay, who won an Eddy Award from River Action Inc. in the category of stewardship, here are the other 2020 winners.
Design: IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, Brian Laufenberg, CEO
Believing design is not a frivolous add-on to our lives, but rather at the root of how we live, this $26 million building at 2500 River Drive Moline, spearheaded by Laufenberg provides flexible work spaces, outdoor gathering spaces and magnificent river views.
Education: Eric Sorenson, meteorologist and climatologist at WQAD-TV8
Sorensen dedicates his Monday morning broadcasts to climate change education along with the day’s weather forecast and contributes to programs as a panelist with extensive climate change expertise.
Art: Brad Bisbey
Bisbey, a painter and teacher associated with Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, Bettendorf, is a dedicated and courageous artist who pushes constantly outward against the currents of prevailing art and thought. His landscape paintings—many of which include the Mississippi River — convey a strong sense of life and place.
Special Recognition: Anthony Heddlesten, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers engineer, Riverdale city councilman
Heddlesten leads his team in outreach for the Corps and flood preparation and has helped River Action initiate the Quad Cities Flood Resiliency Alliance, served on the Upper Mississippi River Conference committee, led Riverine Walks along the floodplain in Davenport, given Channel Cat Talks on the lock and dam system, and installed solar panels on his the roof of his home.
Special Recognition: Roger Viadero, Ph.D.
As leader of the Environmental Department at Western Illinois University–Quad Cities, Viadero helped inspire the next generation of environmental leaders by bringing scholarships to the program and acquiring a pontoon boat for student work and sensor equipment for wetland research. He also helps with the Upper Mississippi River Conference sponsored by River Action.
Revitalization: The Bend/Tim Knanishu
The newest riverfront development in East Moline breathes new life into a brownfield where a huge Case-International Harvester plant once stood. At 133 acres, The Bend sits on a beautiful bend of the river with excellent potential for riverfront mixed use development. Since 2002, Knanishu has worked diligently to bring the vision to reality through REDEEM and East Moline economic development.
Revitalization: Hauberg Gardens/ Deb Kuntzi, executive director of Friends of Hauberg Civic Center Foundation
Partnering with the City of Rock Island, Kuntzi is helping to restore the original Jens Jensen landscape at the Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island, former home of John and Suzanne Hauberg. Plans include an educational food garden to provide food and learning opportunities.
River Activity: Buffalo Trail Committee
The perseverance and commitment of a small trail committee led an entire community to a historic win. Led by Buffalo State Bank President Jim Mathys, the trail committee was repeatedly turned down for funding, but it kept working, gathering the tools to find the resources — grant application writers from Bi-State Regional Authority were helpful — to build more riverfront trail. "Deciding to always forge ahead with hope is a brave and bold thing to do," River Action executive director Kathy Wine said in a news release.
