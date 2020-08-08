Others receive awards for design, education

Heddlesten leads his team in outreach for the Corps and flood preparation and has helped River Action initiate the Quad Cities Flood Resiliency Alliance, served on the Upper Mississippi River Conference committee, led Riverine Walks along the floodplain in Davenport, given Channel Cat Talks on the lock and dam system, and installed solar panels on his the roof of his home.

Special Recognition: Roger Viadero, Ph.D.

As leader of the Environmental Department at Western Illinois University–Quad Cities, Viadero helped inspire the next generation of environmental leaders by bringing scholarships to the program and acquiring a pontoon boat for student work and sensor equipment for wetland research. He also helps with the Upper Mississippi River Conference sponsored by River Action.

Revitalization: The Bend/Tim Knanishu

The newest riverfront development in East Moline breathes new life into a brownfield where a huge Case-International Harvester plant once stood. At 133 acres, The Bend sits on a beautiful bend of the river with excellent potential for riverfront mixed use development. Since 2002, Knanishu has worked diligently to bring the vision to reality through REDEEM and East Moline economic development.