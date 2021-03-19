Over 40K fully vaccinated in the Quad-Cities, essential worker eligibility to expand in Illinois

The effort to vaccinate all adults living in the Quad-Cities officially started Dec. 15.
In just over three months the departments of public health from Iowa and Illinois reported the Quad-Cities is the home of 40,644 fully vaccinated residents. That's a vaccination rate of 12.8% for the entire metro area.
The 23,836 adults fully vaccinated in Scott County gives the Iowa side a vaccination rate of 13.7%, while Rock Island County's vaccination rate of 11.7% is based on 16,808 completed vaccinations.
Q-C COVID-19 numbers, and a troubling rate
Just over two weeks ago, then-director of the Scott County Health Department Ed Rivers and medical director Dr. Louis Katz warned of an upward climb in Scott County's positivity rate.
That climb became evident Friday, as the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Scott County's positivity rate climbed to 5%, just over a full percentage point higher than 10 days ago and higher than the state positivity rate of 3.9%.
Iowa Department of Public Health officials reported 34 new COVID-19 cases Friday — double the 17 new cases reported in Rock Island County.
Since the start of the pandemic, Scott County has 18,725 confirmed cases and 223 virus-related deaths. Rock Island County has reported 13,179 cases and 306 deaths have been tied to COVID-19.
Illinois expands vaccines to essential workers
One day after outlining a plan to open COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to every Illinois resident over the age of 16 beginning April 12, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker made another move Friday aimed at building herd immunity as quickly as possible.
Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced two more phases of essential workers will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days, ahead of the universal eligibility on April 12. According to a news release, the expansion "comes as the state reaches 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations each day with weekly shipments of vaccine projected to surpass one million doses in April."
Beginning Monday, March 22, higher education staff, government workers, and media will be eligible for vaccination at the more than 900 location in the state’s provider network.
Beginning Monday, March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“From the very beginning of our COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Illinois has ensured our most vulnerable residents receive first access to these life-saving doses, from our healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff, to our 65 and over population and those living with pre-existing conditions, to frontline essential workers who are more exposed to COVID-19 at their workplaces,” Gov. Pritzker said in the news release. “Before Illinois expands eligibility to all residents 16 years and older on April 12, I’m proud to announce expanded eligibility for additional groups of more vulnerable populations. With weekly shipments to Illinois surpassing one million doses in April, we are on track to save lives and bring this pandemic to an end.”