Over 40K fully vaccinated in the Quad-Cities, essential worker eligibility to expand in Illinois

Illinois expands vaccines to essential workers

One day after outlining a plan to open COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to every Illinois resident over the age of 16 beginning April 12, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker made another move Friday aimed at building herd immunity as quickly as possible.

Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced two more phases of essential workers will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days, ahead of the universal eligibility on April 12. According to a news release, the expansion "comes as the state reaches 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations each day with weekly shipments of vaccine projected to surpass one million doses in April."

Beginning Monday, March 22, higher education staff, government workers, and media will be eligible for vaccination at the more than 900 location in the state’s provider network.

Beginning Monday, March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.